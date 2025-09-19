Assam's beloved Zubeen Garg, voice of a generation, passes away at 52

Guwahati, Sept 19: Assamese singer and cultural icon Zubeen Garg has passed away in Singapore following a tragic accident on Friday.

He was 52. Garg is survived by his wife, Garima Saikia Garg.

The iconic singer, who had gone to attend the North East Festival in Singapore, reportedly met with the mishap before the event.

According to sources, Zubeen was scuba diving at around 1–1:30 pm on September 19 when he sustained injuries. He was rushed to a hospital, where he died at the intensive care unit while undergoing treatment.

A festival source present in Singapore told The Assam Tribune, “He was scuba diving when he faced breathing issues. He was immediately rushed to the nearest hospital. The incident happened at around 1–1:30 PM.”

“হে শিল্পী, তোমালৈ অশ্ৰুসিক্ত শ্ৰদ্ধাঞ্জলি.. অমৰ কণ্ঠ হৈ সকলোৰে হৃদয়ত ৰৈ যাব জুবিন গাৰ্গ। The immortal voice will remain in everyone's heart, Zubeen Garg,” his office tweeted.

The news of his untimely demise was confirmed by Union Minister Pabitra Margherita, who informed Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Reacting to the tragedy, the Chief Minister said, “It is heartbreaking to lose Zubeen Garg. Assam has lost a rare talent and an irreplaceable cultural treasure. We will ensure he is given every due honour.”

“I am deeply shocked by the untimely passing of Zubeen Garg, the pride and symbol of honour for every Assamese. His tragic demise in Singapore is an irreparable loss to the world of music. We have lost not just a brilliant artist, but also a proud son of Assam whose voice carried the soul of our people. I offer my deepest condolences to his bereaved family and pray for the eternal peace of his departed soul", Gaurav Gogoi said.

Known for his versatility, Garg had carved a niche not just in Assamese music but also in Hindi, Bengali, and other regional languages.

His songs became anthems of love, identity, and pride for Assam, making him one of the most celebrated voices of the Northeast.

With his passing, Assam and India have lost a towering cultural figure whose legacy will continue to inspire generations.