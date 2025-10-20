Zubeen Garg case: 2 SIT officials reach Singapore; death site inspection planned

Guwahati, Oct 20: Two senior officials of the Assam Police reached Singapore on Monday to investigate the death of cultural icon Zubeen Garg in the island nation last month.

According to a senior official, CID Special DGP Munna Prasad Gupta and Titabor Co-District SP Tarun Goel have already reached Singapore on a direct flight from Guwahati.

Gupta is leading the Special Investigation Team (SIT) constituted under the Criminal Investigation Department (CID), while Goel is one of the nine members of the probe group.

The official declined to share operational details of the ongoing investigation in Singapore, but reports suggest that the two SIT members will visit the “place of occurrence where Garg had breathed his last.”

“Linking the series of events with the place of occurrence is one of the most crucial aspects of the entire investigation process. Besides, the Assam Police team will hold discussions with their counterparts in Singapore regarding the case,” an official added.

Meanwhile, during his visit to Kaziranga on Monday, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that SIT chief Gupta will inform the public about the findings of the investigation after the team returns from Singapore.

"Let the team return; they will address the press and inform about the visit," he told the press.

An SIT under the CID of the Assam Police is currently probing Garg’s death after more than 60 FIRs were registered across the state. The team with a delegation was scheduled to travel to Singapore after filing a mutual legal assistance request through the MLAT route.

The state's cultural icon died under mysterious circumstances in Singapore on September 19 while swimming in the sea. He had travelled to the Southeast Asian country to participate in the 4th edition of the North East India Festival.

So far, seven individuals have been arrested in connection, including festival organiser Shyamkanu Mahanta, Garg’s manager Siddhartha Sharma, his cousin and police officer Sandipan, two band members and as many personal security officers.

With inputs from PTI