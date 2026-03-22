Ticket row sparks dissent in Assam BJP as leaders threaten independent runs

Guwahati, March 22: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Assam is grappling with internal dissent after the announcement of candidates for the April 9 Assembly elections, with several sitting MLAs and ticket aspirants threatening to contest as Independents.

The unrest follows the party’s decision to deny tickets to a number of senior leaders while fielding several recent entrants from the Congress, triggering resentment within sections of the organisation.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and state BJP president Dilip Saikia have since initiated outreach efforts to pacify disgruntled leaders.

One of the most prominent flashpoints has emerged in the Dispur constituency, where senior BJP leader Jayanta Das has openly revolted after being denied a ticket. The seat was instead allotted to former Congress leader Pradyut Bordoloi, who recently joined the BJP.

Das accused the leadership of sidelining long-time party workers in favour of newcomers.

“The party is increasingly resembling a Congress BJP, where those who joined recently are being prioritised over those who built the organisation over the years,” he said, announcing his resignation and indicating that he may contest as an Independent.

The induction of leaders like Bordoloi and Bhupen Borah, who has been fielded from Bihpuria, has further fuelled dissatisfaction among aspirants.

In Bihpuria, sitting MLA Amiya Kumar Bhuyan has expressed disappointment and is weighing the option of contesting independently after being denied renomination.

Veteran leader Atul Bora, who has represented his constituency multiple times, was also denied a ticket.

He had hinted at an Independent bid, prompting Sarma to personally visit his residence in a bid to placate him. Bora, however, has not yet made his final decision public.

Discontent is also brewing in urban constituencies such as New Guwahati and Guwahati Central.

Former minister Siddhartha Bhattacharya, who played a key role in bringing Sarma into the BJP in 2015, has been replaced by Diplu Ranjan Sarma. While Bhattacharya maintained a measured tone, he remained non-committal about his role in the upcoming polls.

Similarly, AGP veteran Ramendra Narayan Kalita was denied a ticket in Guwahati Central, with the seat going to Vijay Gupta.

The decision has reportedly triggered dissatisfaction among sections of voters, as it marks the first time a Hindi-speaking candidate has been nominated from the constituency.

In Upper Assam, former Jorhat MP Topon Kumar Gogoi is also contemplating an Independent run from Sonari, responding to pressure from his supporters.

“There is a strong sentiment among my supporters that I should contest. We are currently discussing the matter,” he said.

The ripple effects of the ticket distribution have also reached Barak Valley, where sitting MLAs including Nihar Ranjan Das, Dipayan Chakraborty and Mihir Kanti Som have reportedly expressed dissatisfaction after being dropped.

Cabinet minister Jayanta Malla Baruah has been tasked with engaging them to prevent further escalation.

Despite the growing unrest, Sarma sought to downplay the situation, noting the practical challenges of candidate selection.

“We had around 1,400 aspirants. It is not possible to accommodate everyone. We have also prioritised new faces who have contributed significantly at the grassroots level,” he said.

He also pointed out that the 2023 delimitation exercise played a role in reshaping constituencies, leading to the denial of tickets to several sitting MLAs. In total, 19 incumbents have been dropped by the party.

Echoing a similar sentiment, Saikia expressed confidence that the dissent would be contained.

“The BJP is a disciplined party. Some leaders may feel disappointed, but discussions are ongoing and I am confident they will understand the larger interest of the organisation,” he said.

However, a senior party leader, speaking on condition of anonymity, acknowledged that resentment persists, particularly over the allocation of tickets to former Congress members soon after their induction into the BJP.

The issue has also drawn criticism from the opposition, with Assam Congress president Gaurav Gogoi alleging that the BJP in the state has effectively become “a Congress led by Sarma.”

The BJP, which is contesting 90 of the 126 seats in the Assembly, has fielded 28 former Congress leaders who joined the party over the past decade.

PTI