BJP names candidates for Dalgaon, Sissibargaon, faces dissent ahead of Assam polls

Guwahati/Silchar, March 22: The ruling BJP announced its candidates for two more constituencies for the Assam Legislative Assembly Election 2026, even as it battled dissent from aspirants who were denied party tickets.

The party named Krishna Saha from Dalgaon LAC and Jiban Gogoi from Sissibargaon LAC on Saturday, taking the total seats to be contested by the party to 90.

It, however, suffered a blow when Jayanta Kumar Das resigned from the party. He is likely to file his nomination papers as an independent candidate for the Dispur seat.

BJP’s former Katigorah MLA Amar Chand Jain today joined the Congress at Rajiv Bhavan, while it was learnt that BJP minister Nandita Gorlosa is in discussions with the Opposition party.

BJP leader and minister Jayanta Mallabaruah on Saturday visited Silchar and met fellow MLAs, Nihar Ranjan Das (Dholai LAC), Dipayan Chakraborty (Silchar LAC) and Mihir Kanti Som (Udharbond LAC) who are reportedly being aggrieved at being denied party tickets.

“As members of the Bharatiya Janata Party, the world’s largest political party, we stand united like one family. While certain decisions, including selection of candidates, may not always be agreeable to all, our foremost identity remains that of committed karyakartas. Setting aside individual considerations, we held discussions and resolved to work together with unity and dedication for the party’s success in the upcoming Assembly elections,” Mallabaruah said.

Meanwhile, the All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) also announced the first list of candidates for the upcoming Assam Assembly elections to be held on April 9.

The party announced names of candidates for 17 constituencies including Bilasipara, Jaleswar, Abhayapuri, Bajali, Boko-Chhaygaon, Palasbari, Barkhetri, Goreswar, Mangaldai, Dhemaji (ST), Digboi, Baokhungri, Udharbond, Katigorah, and Sonai. Former Doomdooma MLA Dilip Moran will contest from Makum, while Dulu Ahmed, who had earlier contested on a AJP ticket and was also a Congress member, will contest on AITC ticket from Chamaria in this election. The party will contest without any alliance.

The last date of filing nomination is March 23, and their scrutiny will take place the next day. The last date of withdrawal of nomination is March 26.