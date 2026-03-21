Dispur ticket snub: Jayanta Das quits BJP, cites ‘disregard’ for 35 years of service

Guwahati, Mar 21: Senior BJP leader Jayanta Kumar Das has resigned from the party after being denied a ticket from the Dispur constituency, citing “personal inconveniences” in his resignation letter.

In his letter dated March 20 and addressed to the state party president, Das wrote-

“I hereby tender my resignation from all positions, including primary membership of the Bharatiya Janata Party, Assam Pradesh, on account of my personal inconveniences.”

Announcing his decision in a social media post, Das said the party had chosen to prioritise other considerations over loyalty and sacrifice.

“While being denied a party ticket during the elections has caused me pain, what has hurt me even more is the disregard for my 35 years of service. When the sentiments of a long-serving worker hold no value, it becomes impossible to remain while compromising one’s self-respect,” he wrote.

He added that his commitment to public service remains unchanged, “I may have left the party, but I have not abandoned my commitment to serve the people of Dispur. With renewed determination and fresh thinking, I will continue to work tirelessly for their welfare. The ideals of Atal Bihari Vajpayee will remain in my heart till my last breath,” he said.

The resignation comes a day after Das publicly expressed dissatisfaction and anger over the party’s decision not to field him from Dispur, a seat he was reportedly expecting to contest.

Instead, the party allotted the ticket to Pradyut Bordoloi, who recently joined the BJP after switching from the Indian National Congress.

Reacting to the development, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said he did not believe Das would ultimately leave the party. Speaking at a press briefing on Friday, Sarma acknowledged Das’s disappointment but emphasised the party’s unity.

“Whatever he said after not getting the ticket, I also felt bad. But as a minister, I have to go through such situations. When ‘Amrit Manthan’ happened, both poison and nectar emerged. Similarly, such moments arise in politics. However, I believe Jayanta Das will not resign. We have nurtured this party as a family, and I don’t think anyone will leave,” Sarma said.

Earlier, on March 19, Das had sharply criticised the party leadership, alleging that long-time BJP workers were being sidelined in favour of leaders who had recently defected from the Congress. He also questioned the criteria used for candidate selection, particularly the reliance on internal surveys.