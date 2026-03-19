Assam polls: BJP list sets off resignations, rebellion over ticket snubs

Guwahati, Mar 19: The Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) candidate list for the Assam Assembly elections, scheduled for April 9, has triggered immediate political ripples, with leaders denied tickets stepping down and voicing dissent.

The first fallout came from Dholai, where sitting MLA Nihar Ranjan Das resigned from the party’s primary membership within hours of the list’s release.

In his resignation letter addressed to the BJP’s Assam Pradesh leadership in Guwahati, Das described his tenure as one marked by “honest and sincere” service, stating that he had worked to strengthen the party’s base in the constituency.

However, he said his contributions had “not been recognised”, in a clear reference to the denial of a party ticket.

“As such, I am tendering my resignation from the primary membership of BJP,” he wrote, requesting to be relieved of all organisational responsibilities.

The discontent was not limited to Dholai. Senior BJP leader Jayanta Kumar Das, who had been eyeing a ticket from Dispur, also indicated his intention to quit after the seat was allotted to Pradyut Bordoloi, a recent entrant from the Congress.

Launching a sharp attack on the party leadership, Das alleged that “old BJP workers are being sidelined in favour of former Congress leaders”.

He questioned the criteria behind candidate selection, particularly the reliance on internal surveys.

In a direct challenge to Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, he said, “If senior leaders are being replaced, why not vacate Jalukbari for new entrants?”

He further alleged the existence of a “political syndicate”, claiming that decisions were being driven by vested interests rather than organisational principles.

The veteran leader also announced plans to launch a new political outfit, bringing together what he described as “deprived and denied candidates” from Sadiya to Dhubri.

He said consultations would begin immediately and that he would file his nomination on March 23.

“I may resign from the party, but BJP will always remain in my heart,” he said, even as he reiterated his decision to move forward independently.

Meanwhile, six-time MLA from Dispur, Atul Bora expressed strong dissatisfaction over the move, alleging betrayal and questioning the party’s candidate selection process.

“I have been representing Dispur since 1985 and have defeated three Chief Ministers during my political journey. Naturally, I expected the party to consider my track record,” Bora said, highlighting his long political association with the constituency.

However, Bora said the current situation within the party has left him disillusioned. “Today, there is no environment to work in the BJP. Workers are confused about where to go. The party claims to be the largest, yet it is now importing candidates and distributing tickets,” he alleged.

In a separate development, the United People’s Party Liberal (UPPL), a former NDA ally of the BJP, also faced a setback, with Barama MLA Bhupen Boro resigning from the party’s primary membership.

“This decision has been taken after careful consideration, as I am unable to continue discharging my responsibilities effectively,” his letter stated.

Boro has submitted his resignation to the party president, and there is speculation that he may join the Bodoland People’s Front (BPF) in the coming days.

As candidate announcements reshape the political landscape, the exits underline churn within parties ahead of the high-stakes Assembly elections, with ticket distribution once again emerging as a key flashpoint.