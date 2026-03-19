Denied ticket, Dholai MLA Nihar Ranjan Das quits BJP

Silchar, Mar 19: Within hours of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) announcing its candidates for the upcoming Assam Assembly elections, sitting Dholai MLA Nihar Ranjan Das resigned from the party’s primary membership, adding a fresh twist to the political landscape in Barak Valley.

In his resignation letter addressed to the BJP’s Assam Pradesh leadership in Guwahati, Das described his tenure as one marked by “honest and sincere” service, stating that he had worked to strengthen the party’s base in Dholai.

He, however, said his contributions had “not been recognised”, referring to the denial of a party ticket for the upcoming polls.

“As such, I am tendering my resignation from the primary membership of BJP,” Das wrote, requesting to be relieved of all organisational responsibilities.

Copies of the letter were also sent to the Chief Minister, the party’s general secretary (organisation), and the BJP’s Cachar district unit president.

The resignation comes after the BJP fielded Amiya Kanti Das from the Dholai (SC) constituency, replacing the incumbent legislator.

Nihar Ranjan Das was elected to the Assembly in a by-election held after Parimal Suklabaidya was elected to the Lok Sabha from Silchar in 2024.

An advocate by profession and a long-time BJP worker, Das had won the bypoll by a margin of 9,098 votes, defeating Congress candidate Dhrubajyoti Purkayastha.

The development comes amid a flurry of candidate announcements across Barak Valley, where electoral contests are expected to be closely watched in the run-up to the Assembly elections.