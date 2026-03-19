BJP names 88 for Assam polls; CM Sarma from Jalukbari, Bordoloi in Dispur

Guwahati, March 19: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), on Thursday, released its list of candidates for the upcoming Assam Assembly elections, naming 88 nominees across regions and signalling a blend of continuity and calibrated expansion.

The list prominently features several senior members of the incumbent cabinet, with Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma renominated from Jalukbari.

Finance Minister Ajanta Neog has been fielded again from Golaghat, while other key faces include Ranoj Pegu (Dhemaji), Pijush Hazarika (Jagiroad) and Ashok Singhal (Dhekiajuli).

In a notable move, the party has fielded former Congress leader and sitting Nagaon MP Pradyut Bordoloi from the Dispur Assembly seat, underscoring its effort to leverage recent political crossovers.

Another recent entrant from Congress, Bhupen Kumar Borah, has been nominated from Bihpura.

The BJP has also sharpened its focus on urban constituencies, announcing candidates for all major seats in Kamrup (Metro), including Jalukbari, Dispur, Guwahati Central and New Guwahati, indicating a strategy to consolidate its urban voter base.

Across Upper Assam, the party has opted for seasoned candidates in key constituencies such as Duliajan, Tinsukia, Digboi and Dibrugarh.













BJP's list of candidates for Assam Assembly elections





In Barak Valley, seats like Silchar, Karimganj North and Hailakandi feature candidates with established local presence, reflecting a continuity-driven approach.

Women candidates have found limited but notable representation in the first list. Six women have been fielded, slightly lower than the seven in the 2021 elections.

Among them are Madhavi Das (Birsing-Jarua), Jyostna Kalita (Chaygaon), Nilima Devi (Mangaldai), Ajanta Neog (Golaghat), Niso Terangpi (Diphu) and Rupali Langthasa (Haflong).

The list also spans several tribal and reserved constituencies, including Boko-Chaygaon (ST), Tamulpur (ST), Dhemaji (ST) and Majuli (ST), along with seats in Karbi Anglong and Dima Hasao districts, pointing to the party’s continued outreach among indigenous communities.

The candidates were finalised at a meeting of the BJP’s Central Election Committee held on Wednesday evening.

The meeting was attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and other senior leaders. BJP’s Assam unit president Dilip Saikia was also present.

With its list out, the BJP has set the tone for the electoral battle, banking on a mix of incumbency, organisational strength and strategic inductions as it looks to retain power in the state.