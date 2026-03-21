No infighting in Cachar BJP, differences will be resolved Soon: Kaushik Rai

Silchar, Mar 21: Senior BJP leader and Cabinet Minister Kaushik Rai has dismissed reports of infighting, anguish or any revolt within the party in Cachar district following the announcement of candidates for the ensuing Assembly elections.

Addressing concerns over denial of tickets to several leaders, including sitting MLAs Dipayan Chakraborty, Mihir Kanti Shome and Nihar Ranjan Das, Rai asserted that the party remains united and focused on securing victory.

Notably, Das resigned from the BJP within hours of the announcement on Thursday and is now reportedly set to contest as an independent candidate from Dholai.

Rubbishing speculation of discord, Rai said he is in constant touch with leaders who were denied tickets and expressed confidence that all differences would be resolved shortly.

“I am in regular communication with those who could not secure tickets. We are hopeful that any difficulties or differences will be sorted out soon, and the BJP will contest with full strength to ensure victory across the district,” he said.

On the other hand, Rai expressed his gratitude to the party’s national and state leadership for reposing faith in him. Rai said he would once again contest from Lakhipur on a BJP ticket, expressing confidence that the party will retain its stronghold across Barak Valley.