Nomination rush picks up in Assam; CM Sarma files from Jalukbari

Guwahati, March 20: Nomination filings gathered significant momentum across Assam on Friday, with prominent leaders from both the ruling alliance and opposition formally entering the electoral fray, marking a decisive phase ahead of the Assembly elections.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma led the day’s developments by filing his nomination from the Jalukbari constituency after a massive roadshow that began at Khanapara Veterinary Field and culminated at the Kamrup (Metro) District Commissioner’s office in Hengrabari.

The rally, spanning approximately 5.6 km, witnessed the presence of his wife Riniki Bhuyan Sarma, son Nandil Biswa Sarma, and BJP MP Bijuli Kalita Medhi.

Speaking to the press after filing his nomination, Sarma said, “I have filed my nomination for Jalukbari constituency today. Many of my colleagues will also file nominations today, while others will do so on March 23.”

Reflecting on his long political journey, he added, “I first contested from Jalukbari in 1996 and lost. Since 2001, I have been winning continuously. Despite delimitation changes, I believe I will continue to receive the blessings of the people.”

Acknowledging the challenges of balancing governance and campaigning, the Chief Minister noted that his schedule includes attending nearly five campaign meetings daily across the state.

“With limited time, I will try to balance statewide campaigning and connecting with people in Jalukbari,” he said.

Sarma further stated that the BJP and its allies would be seriously contesting 102 constituencies but refrained from making early predictions.

“It is too early to speak about victory or the Chief Minister’s post. Let the elections conclude peacefully first,” he added.

Sarma, who has represented Jalukbari since 2001, is seeking a sixth consecutive term. .

BJP leader Pijush Hazarika also moved to file his nomination from Jagiroad, highlighting the government’s development agenda.

“We have been working to serve people over the past 10 years. The blessings of the people are our biggest strength,” he said.

Other key leaders filing nominations on Friday include Ajanta Neog, Ranjeet Kumar Dass, Biswajit Daimary, Rama Kanta Dewri and AGP’s Prodip Hazarika.

On the opposition front, Raijor Dal chief Akhil Gogoi filed his nomination from Sivasagar, stating, “Offering my respect and service to the people of Sivasagar, I have set out to file my nomination. Please bless me.”

Meanwhile, Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) president Lurinjyoti Gogoi and Leader of Opposition Debabrata Saikia filed their nominations from Khowang and Nazira respectively.