Sivasagar gas leak: Critical equipment arrives as pressure drops by 50%

Sivasagar, June 23: The Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) on Monday evening reported a “noticeable reduction in gas pressure” at its Sivasagar well site - a development it called encouraging.

Calling it a hopeful indicator toward a safer and more controlled capping operation, the Corporation said, “Encouragingly, a noticeable reduction in gas pressure has been recorded, an important and hopeful sign that paves the way for a safer and more controlled capping process.”

In a statement, the ONGC confirmed that critical equipment had reached the site to expedite containment efforts.

“The extra-long boom crane, essential for safely removing tubings stacked in the rig derrick, has reached the well site from Guwahati this evening. Its arrival marks a crucial step forward in clearing the rig from the well for the final capping operation,” the statement read.

Monday marked the 12th day of ongoing efforts by the corporation and its crisis management teams to contain the leak, which has forced the evacuation of several hundred residents from the area.

Earlier in the day, senior BJP leaders and ministers, including Cabinet Minister Jogen Mohan, State BJP Vice-President Topon Kumar Gogoi, and Rajya Sabha MP Kamakhya Prasad Tasa visited the affected site to assess the ground situation and interact with residents.

Speaking to the press, Minister Mohan said, “ONGC experts have told us that the gas pressure has reduced by 50%, as has the sound. They are hopeful of being able to control the situation within the next four to five days.”

He added that the district administration has been instructed to address the needs of all affected residents.

Topon Kumar Gogoi, who also serves as the Chairman of the Assam Industrial Development Corporation, said the Centre would launch multiple enquiries to determine the cause of the incident.

“There will be 2–3 enquiries by the Government of India. Reports will be submitted by various departments such as Labour and Petroleum. Only then can we pinpoint the exact cause,” he told the press.

Lok Sabha MP Kamakhya Prasad Tasa urged greater vigilance over private rigs operating in the region.

“The private rigs must be cautioned and made to follow standard norms and protocols. Even ONGC must ensure that safety measures are not compromised by private parties,” he said.