We’re capping the well to stop the leak: CM Sarma on ONGC gas leak

Sivasagar, June 20: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday confirmed that containment plans A and B to control the escalating gas leak crisis at ONGC’s Rudrasagar Field in Sivasagar have failed, prompting the authorities to proceed with Plan C - a permanent capping of the well.

“When a gas leak occurs, ONGC and Oil India follow four emergency protocols, Plan A, B, C, and D,” Sarma explained.

"Initially, they tried to plug the leak using soil and mud (Plan A), followed by an overhead cover method (Plan B), but both failed. Now, we are left with Plan C, which is to permanently shut the well by capping it with a heavy plate. ONGC has brought in an expert from the US, and the capping process will begin tomorrow. It should take around 5 to 6 days.”

Highlighting the urgency of the situation, the Chief Minister said, “This gas leak is dangerously close to the riverbank. If a major flood occurs, it could turn into a large-scale environmental disaster. That’s my biggest concern right now.”

Sarma also reassured the public that once the capping is complete, a joint survey by the district administration and ONGC will assess the damage, and compensation will be provided to the affected families.

Earlier, Union Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, through a micro blogging site, also shared an update on the situation.

“I’ve been monitoring the well control operations at RDS#147A closely,” he stated.

“A crisis management team led by experienced blowout control experts is at work. Residents near the site have been moved to relief camps, and all necessary arrangements like food, shelter, and security are in place", he added.

As a safety precaution, the well is being continuously blanketed with water to prevent ignition.

“The gas composition has been analysed, it’s 97% methane, which is lighter than air and disperses upwards. There are no traces of hydrogen sulfide (H₂S), carbon monoxide (CO), or carbon dioxide (CO₂),” Puri said.

“Air quality monitoring is ongoing, and readings within a 50–100 meter radius remain within safe limits", Puri added

He also noted that the wellhead pressure has dropped from 2600 psi to 500 psi.

“We are now attempting a ‘junk shot’ operation to block the leak, followed by pumping kill fluids into the well. If these methods fail, we are prepared to proceed with capping", Puri added.