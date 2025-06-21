Union minister visits Sivasagar gas leak site, US experts lead efforts to cap ONGC well

Sivasagar, June 21: Union Minister of State for External Affairs and Textiles, Pabitra Margherita, visited the gas leak site at Bhatiapara in Sivasagar district today to assess the ongoing crisis. The incident, which originated at the Rudrasagar ONGC oil field, has led to an uncontrolled gas flow since June 12, raising environmental and safety concerns among residents and authorities alike.

Speaking to the media after his visit, Margherita confirmed that a team of three international experts from the United States is currently on-site and working closely with Indian specialists. Their primary objective is to cap the leaking well using globally recognised well-control techniques.

“These operations are being conducted with utmost caution and all necessary safety measures,” the Union Minister stated. “The team is employing high-pressure water pumping techniques along with intermittent junk shots, an essential method in well-control operations.”

Margherita noted that there is currently no definitive timeline for when the situation will be fully under control.

“The process is delicate. Any lapse could result in a fire, so every step must be taken with precision,” he explained.

“Our local experts are also deeply involved and working round the clock. This is a matter of both safety and pride. ONGC is not just a company, it’s a symbol of Assam’s contribution to the nation’s energy sector", he added.

He also assured the affected communities that adequate compensation will be provided.

“Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has already visited the site. The government is committed to ensuring that no one suffers without relief. Affected families will receive appropriate and timely compensation,” he added.

The three-member team initiated preliminary operations on Friday, which included activating high-discharge water pumps at a rate of 19–20 barrels per minute, integrated with the junk shot process. Additionally, site leveling is underway to ensure safe access and operational readiness around the well.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had earlier emphasised that a thorough investigation would be launched to determine the cause of the leak and examine whether there were any lapses in safety protocols or response mechanisms.