12 days on, ONGC gas leak persists; locals protest as crisis drags on

The gas leak from ONGC’s oil well No. 147 at Bhatiapar–Barichuk in Assam’s Sivasagar district entered its 12th day on Monday, with no resolution in sight.

Despite the involvement of international well-control experts from the United States, efforts to cap the leak have so far been unsuccessful, leaving local residents increasingly anxious about the risks to their health, safety, and property.

As toxic fumes and constant noise continue to disrupt daily life, affected villagers — led by the Anusuchit Jati Chatra Santha and the Kaibarta Mahila Sabha — staged a protest at Rupahi Mukh on Monday.

They raised slogans against ONGC and its private contractor, SK Petro Services, accusing them of gross negligence and mishandling the crisis.

“We are compelled to protest because even after 12 days, the leak remains uncontrolled. People are suffering sleepless nights due to air and noise pollution,” said Mridul, a member of the Anusuchit Jati Chatra Santha.

He further alleged that residents are experiencing symptoms like headaches and claimed that two deaths have occurred during the crisis.

“Krishna Agarwal, the owner of SK Petro Services, hasn’t even issued a public statement. We are giving a three-day ultimatum along with 16 specific demands. If they are not met, we will intensify our agitation and stage protests in front of the ONGC office,” he added.

Meanwhile, ONGC on Sunday issued a statement informing that residents living beyond a 500-metre radius of the well site may return to their homes and resume normal activities, including cooking and use of electricity.

The gas blowout occurred on June 12 at the Rudrasagar oil field, during operations managed by SK Petro Services on behalf of ONGC.

According to ONGC, significant progress has been made in clearing the site.

“Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Ltd (ONGC), in collaboration with international well-control experts from Cudd Pressure Control, has achieved a key milestone in its operations at Well RDS#147A,” the company said in a statement.

The operation is now entering the critical well-capping phase, with heavy equipment currently being mobilised. A detailed inspection of the elevated rig mast has also been completed to enable the safe removal of tubing stacked inside the derrick.

Over 330 families from nearby villages have been evacuated and are currently housed in a relief camp at Bangaon. Basic supplies and safety provisions are being provided at the camp. The Assam government has also announced a financial aid package of Rs 25,000 per affected family.

Despite these measures, public anger continues to grow, with residents demanding transparency, accountability, and a swift resolution to the ongoing crisis.