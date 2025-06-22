Locals demand arrest of SK Petro owner as protests erupt over ONGC gas leak

Sivasagar, June 22: Fresh protests erupted in Sivasagar on Sunday over the continuing gas leak at the ONGC well in Bhatiapar, which started on June 12.

The locals took to the streets, condemning the failure of the Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) to bring the situation under control.

Local residents expressed their ire by shouting slogans such “ONGC, go back!” and “We want justice.”

One of their key demands is the arrest of Krishna Agarwal, the owner of SK Petro services.

The residents were joined by artistes and local leaders.

Renowned musician, singer and lyricist Manas Robin expressed solidarity with the protestors and called for fair compensation for all those affected by the leak.

“We also seek an investigation into why this incident took place. There is always a risk in such operations and these must be mitigated effectively,” Robin told The Assam Tribune.

Krishak Mukti Sangram Samiti (KMSS) leader Bedanta Laskar alleged that the central government metes out a ‘stepmotherly’ treatment to Assam.

“The central government has taken away Assam tea, oil, and coal, giving back only a meagre royalty for oil. Assam has always been treated in a stepmotherly manner,” Laskar said.

He further criticised Krishna Agarwal and SK Petro services, stating, “It is unfortunate that a non-Assamese person is supervising the rig here.”

Meanwhile, senior ONGC officials visited the gas leak site on Sunday and said that the area needs to be made ready for the next round of technical operations.

KN Sangma, general manager of Assam Asset, ONGC, told The Assam Tribune, “Along with prioritising safety, we are trying to control the gas leak by capping. Our Indian and international experts are monitoring the situation by following standard safety protocols. The site is being prepared for further technical operations."

He, however, admitted that it was difficult to specify a definite time as to when the gas leak will stop.

“We cannot give a definite timeline, but we will try to control it as early as possible to provide relief to residents, technical persons, employees alike,” Sangma added.

Notably, a team of three international experts from the United States is expected to begin operations on Sunday to curb the gas leak at the ONGC well in Sivasagar’s Bhatiapar.

The American team from CUDD Pressure Control in the US arrived at the site on Saturday and carried out preliminary inspection.