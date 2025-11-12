Seven Opposition parties revive Asom Sonmilito Morcha to challenge BJP in 2026

Guwahati, Nov 12: In what could reshape Assam’s political landscape ahead of the 2026 polls, seven Opposition parties on Wednesday announced the revival of the Asom Sonmilito Morcha, pledging to take on the BJP with a common front.

Leaders of the Congress, Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP), Raijor Dal, CPI(M) and three other parties came together at a meeting held at the Assam Legislative Assembly Secretariat, resolving to fight the polls under a unified banner.

“Today we have taken an important decision. In view of the BJP’s atrocities and the injustice of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, we have all united to provide relief to the people of Assam. We are coming together to contest the 2026 Assembly elections to liberate the citizens of Assam,” said Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) chief Gaurav Gogoi after the meeting.

The announcement marks a significant comeback for the Asom Sonmilito Morcha, which had splintered earlier owing to internal rifts and strategic differences.

This time, however, the tone among Opposition leaders was noticeably different, pragmatic and conciliatory, bound by a shared resolve to challenge the BJP’s dominance in the state.

AJP chief Lurinjyoti Gogoi said discussions revolved around the Opposition’s agenda, highlighting governance issues and alleged corruption under the current regime.

“The main point we decided today is to work tirelessly in this coming election and fulfil our duties towards the people of Assam,” he said.

Echoing the sentiment, MP Ajit Bhuyan said the decision to revive the front came after extensive deliberations.

“We talked about many issues and decided to unite and fight for the citizens of Assam against Chief Minister Sarma’s government and the BJP, who are trying to break and sell Assam. We are coming together to overthrow this government,” Bhuyan declared.

The earlier fragmentation of anti-BJP forces had proved costly, particularly in constituencies where votes split among regional and national Opposition parties.

With the formal revival of the Asom Sonmilito Morcha, the parties are now expected to work on a common minimum programme, coordinated campaign strategy and seat-sharing arrangement to present a credible alternative in 2026.

“More details about our strategy and plans would be divulged later,” concluded the APCC chief.