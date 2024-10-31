Rift in Asom Sonmilito Morcha temporary; reunion imminent: Gaurav Gogoi

Behali, Oct. 31: In a candid admission, Jorhat MP Gaurav Gogoi has acknowledged that split of the Asom Sonmilito Morcha alliance has complicated the party's electoral efforts ahead of the Behali by-poll.

“Without the alliance, fighting for the by-polls has been difficult for the Congress, but in the coming times, we'll try and resolve all the issues between all the Opposition parties,” Gogoi said, during an election rally in Behali, on Thursday.

The Behali constituency has emerged as a focal point of contention among the alliance partners, particularly between the Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) and Congress, over the selection of a united Opposition candidate. Despite the rift, Gogoi assured supporters that the disagreements are merely “temporary”.

“All candidacy-related decisions were taken by the All-India Congress Committee (AICC) chief Mallikarjun Kharge,” he explained, highlighting that the “misunderstanding” between the alliance partners would soon be resolved.

“It was a definite misunderstanding between friends and soon it will be a thing of the past. We will come together again and fight against the arrogant Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP),” he asserted.

During the campaign in Behali, Gogoi was accompanied by Jayanata Bora, the Congress nominee for the seat and a recent defector from the BJP. Together, they visited several areas populated by tea tribes and the Gorkha community, engaging residents in discussions about the upcoming election.

“It’s not just the Congress that is fighting this election, but the people of Behali. The tea tribes and Gorkha community have realised that the Congress listens to their grievances,” Gogoi said.

He reassured the people of Behali that, as the opposition, the party is committed to addressing their needs and aspirations. “Once we come to power, we will go the extra mile,” he added.

The Congress' Bora is set to face off against the BJP's Diganta Ghatowar in the by-polls scheduled for November 13. As the election date approaches, both parties are ramping up their campaign efforts in Behali, setting the stage for a competitive contest in the constituency.

With only 13 days remaining until the by-polls for five Assembly constituencies in Assam, the political landscape in Behali is heating up, promising an exciting showdown between the two political powerhouses.