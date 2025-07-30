AJP eyes 40 seats in 2026 Assembly polls, open to alliance with non-NDA parties

Guwahati, July 30: Regional player Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) is focusing on 40 Legislative Assembly Constituencies (LACs) of the State with an eye on next year’s Assembly polls.

In an interaction with The Assam Tribune on Tuesday, AJP secretary and chief spokesperson Ziaur Rahman said that the Lurinjyoti Gogoi-led party is keen on having a formal alliance with other non-NDA outfits in the 2026 Assembly elections.

“We are undertaking election-related activities in 40 LACs. However, there have been discussions regarding alliance and seat-sharing with other Opposition parties. If the alliance idea fructifies and leads to a formal seat-sharing arrangement among the Opposition parties, then our party is ready for adjustments and a policy of give and take. It will take some time for things to get clear,” Rahman said.

He added, “Our party’s official stand is that we favour an alliance among the Opposition parties. Talks are on, and we are hopeful of a positive outcome.”

AJP is a constituent of the Asom Sonmilito Morcha.

“Meetings of the Morcha are being held at intervals. After all, our party president Lurinjyoti Gogoi is also the general secretary of the opposition bloc,” Rahman said.

Besides the 40 seats where the party has set its sight electorally, the AJP is also undertaking regular organizational activities in several other constituencies.

“The 40 LACs where we are working with the 2026 elections in mind are spread across Assam, including four in the Barak Valley. In the other constituencies we are restricting ourselves to non-electoral programmes,” Rahman said.

Asked if the AJP has also reached out to the Congress, which quit the Opposition grouping last year, Rahman said that no formal talks have been held with the grand old party so far for a tie-up in the elections.

“However, our party president regularly interacts with the State Congress chief to discuss various matters. Let me clarify one point. AJP is not dependent on alliance. It is the public that wants an adjustment among the Opposition parties against the BJP-led NDA to bring a change in the government. That is the public sentiment, and as a political party we should respect the sentiment of the masses. Even without a formal alliance, we shall continue our work. But if we want to throw out the incumbent government, then the easiest approach is to have a formal tie-up,” Rahman said.

He added that the AJP is also keen to contest the forthcoming elections to the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC).

“We are planning to field candidates in around five constituencies of the BTC and have started public outreach programmes for that purpose,” said the senior AJP leader.