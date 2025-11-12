Assam Opposition brews fresh unity over tea as CM mocks meet as ‘TV serial’

Guwahati, Nov 12: After two failed attempts to forge a common front, Asom Sonmilito Morcha once again gathered under one roof, this time over tea at the Assam Legislative Assembly Secretariat, in what many see as a renewed bid to counter the BJP’s dominance in the state.

Convened at the invitation of the Congress, the meeting on Wednesday brought together leaders from the Asom Jatiya Parishad (AJP), CPI(M), Raijor Dal and other regional outfits. The tone was markedly conciliatory, with calls for cooperation replacing past acrimony.

Calling it “a positive beginning”, AJP president Lurinjyoti Gogoi said the meeting sent out “a strong message” to the people of Assam.

“From various state elections to the Lok Sabha polls, the need for a united Opposition is evident. Uniting the Opposition is the call of the hour. Unless the Congress connects with the Asom Sonmilito Morcha, it will not achieve completeness during elections,” Gogoi said, before the meet.

Leader of the Opposition (LoP) and senior Congress MLA Debabrata Saikia said the meet is aimed at setting the tone for an election-focused collaboration.

“The meeting is aimed at creating an election-centric environment. In the coming period, Congress will meet frequently and work together to achieve good results,” Saikia said, acknowledging that past errors had cost the party key seats.

Echoing the optimism, CPI(M) MLA Manoranjan Talukdar declared, “I am 100% optimistic regarding this meeting. The Chief Minister’s disappointment is now visible.”

The Asom Sonmilito Morcha, which had previously split from the Congress over leadership and strategy differences, was represented symbolically in spirit if not formally. The shift in tone, however, signals a thaw, and possibly, a more pragmatic approach to collaboration.

Meanwhile, earlier in the day, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma dismissed the Opposition meeting likening it to a “TV serial.”

“When Bhupen Bora was president, they’d meet at Lily Hotel every week or ten days, eat together, fight and then make up. It’s a TV serial that’s been running for three to four years,” Sarma told the press at Khanapara.

With elections approaching, he quipped that such “episodes” would become more frequent. “They’ll meet again at Lily Hotel, have tea, argue, and then hug it out,” he said.

Drawing a contrast, Sarma said, “The NDA doesn’t work like that. What’s the need for so many meetings? Since they have no real news, they create stories through these stunts.”

The Chief Minister’s remarks, laced with sarcasm, underscored the BJP’s confidence and the party’s view that Opposition unity in Assam remains more performance than partnership; at least for now.