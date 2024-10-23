Asom Sonmilito Morcha chief Bhupen Borah resigns, cites 'pressure' amidst Behali deadlock

Guwahati, Oct 23: In a significant blow to the united Opposition, Bhupen Borah, the President of the Asom Sonmilito Morcha (ASM) and chief of state Congress, has resigned from his position, citing “tremendous pressure” to resolve the stalemate regarding the candidacy for the Behali by-poll seat.

In a letter addressed to the General Secretary of ASM, Borah expressed his frustrations, stating, “I have been trying to persuade the five member committee to re-consider its recommendation, but they have refused to do so and are demanding immediate confirmation from the AICC. Under the tremendous pressure on me to make the decision enforced, which I am not able to execute...”

Borah’s resignation comes just before the commencement of by-polls for five seats in the state, adding to the uncertainty surrounding the opposition's strategies.

Compounding the situation, Bibek Das, the state secretary of the Communist Party of India Marxist-Leninist (CPI-ML), has also announced his withdrawal from the race for the Behali seat.

Speaking to reporters, Das stated, “I have sacrificed my candidacy for the sake of the people and the party. The Congress and Raijor Dal of the ASM initially agreed that the Behali seat should be allocated to the CPI-ML. However, they later opposed my candidacy, questioning why a candidate with a history of defeats should be given the ticket.”

Following Das's withdrawal, the CPI-ML has proposed the names of Lakhi Kurmi, Prashanta Gogoi, and Parimal Garh as potential candidates for the upcoming by-elections.

As the political landscape shifts, the ASM has yet to announce its candidate for the Behali seat, while BJP's Diganta Ghatowar has filed his nomination on Wednesday, positioning himself ahead in the race.

The developments raise questions about the cohesion of the opposition alliance and their ability to present a united front as they head into the by-polls.