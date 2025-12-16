Koch-Rajbongshi groups suspend Kokrajhar rail blockade after Centre’s assurance

Kokrajhar, Dec 16: Leaders of major Koch-Rajbongshi organisations, on Tuesday, temporarily suspended a rail blockade following government assurances that talks would be held within a week, even as core demands remain unresolved.

The blockade was withdrawn after officials conveyed assurances from the Ministry of Home Affairs that formal discussions on the demands would be initiated within seven days.

“The government has conveyed an invitation for talks within seven days. If this turns out to be a deception and discussions are not held, the agitation will resume and could take a more intense form,” warned Baniram Barman, district president of the Kamatapur State Demand Council.

Leaders said dialogue and a lasting peace agreement remain their primary objective but cautioned that failure to honour the assurance would trigger renewed protests.

Earlier in the day, the rail blockade agitation was jointly led by several community organisations, including the KSDC, the All Koch Rajbongshi Students’ Union (AKRSU), UG AKRSU, KPPU, GCPA and others, with protesters blocking rail lines at the Puthiyagoun playground.

Addressing the press, Barman reiterated the long-pending demands of the movement, including Scheduled Tribe status for the Koch-Rajbongshi community, the formation of a separate Kamatapur state, constitutional recognition of the Koch Rajbongshi language (Kamatapuri), and a swift peace agreement with the KLO and KLO (KN).

“A separate Kamatapur state must be granted along with ST status for Koch Rajbongshi. We also demand recognition of Kamatapuri, our language,” Barman said.





The latest agitation reflects long-standing grievances within the community. Earlier, on November 21, thousands of Koch Rajbongshi activists staged a massive protest in Kokrajhar, pressing for a separate Kamatapur state, ST status and constitutional safeguards, underscoring the depth and persistence of the demands.

The Koch Rajbongshi community is among five groups, alongside the Tai Ahom, Moran, Motok, Tea community (Adivasi) and Chutia, that have been pressing for Scheduled Tribe status and have, in recent months, staged a series of demonstrations across the state.