‘Act before 2026 polls’: Koch Rajbanshis rally in Bongaigaon for ST, Kamatapur

Bongaigaon, Nov 9: A massive protest rally shook North Bongaigaon Stadium on Sunday as nearly 50,000 people from the Koch Rajbanshi community gathered under the banner of All Koch Rajbanshi Students’ Union (AKRSU) to press for their long-pending demands.

The rally was held to demand the reorganisation of the historic Kamatapur state, recognition of the Koch Rajbanshi community as an indigenous Scheduled Tribe, and the signing of a peace accord with the Kamatapur Liberation Organisation (KLO).

Leaders of several Koch Rajbanshi organisations, including Manoj Ray, Central President of AKRSU, and Balram Barman, General Secretary, addressed the huge gathering, accusing both the Central and State governments of neglecting the community’s long-standing issues despite repeated assurances.

Speaking at the rally, AKRSU General Secretary Barman threatened to "topple" the government if their demands are not met before the 2026 Assam Assembly polls.

“Our patience is running out. If the government fails to recognise our community before the 2026 elections, we will have no choice but to topple this government. Despite repeated discussions, no concrete action has followed. The government must act now to protect our culture, language, and land," he said.

The rally saw impassioned speeches, traditional Koch Rajbanshi cultural performances and slogans echoing calls for justice and recognition.

Protesters carried placards demanding the immediate fulfillment of their demands and warning of intensified agitation if their voices continue to be ignored.

Speaking to the press during the rally, AKRSU President Ray warned of intensified agitation if the demands continue to be ignored.

“Today, thousands have joined us to voice our anger. The government had promised to grant ST status to six communities before coming to power but has since turned a deaf ear to us. If the government fails to issue a proper memorandum by November 25, we will escalate our movement with railway and highway blockades, and if necessary, call for an Assam Bandh. This is not just a demand but a movement for our survival and identity," he added.

Leaders concluded the rally by submitting a memorandum to local authorities, urging both the Assam and the Central governments to take immediate steps toward granting ST status, reorganising Kamatapur and ensuring lasting peace through dialogue with the KLO.