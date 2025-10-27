Koch-Rajbongshi bodies plan 10-lakh-strong ST status rally in Bongaigaon on Nov 9

Guwahati, Oct 27: Amid ongoing state-wide protests for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status by six communities, the Kamatapur State Demand Committee (KSDC) has announced a massive demonstration in Bongaigaon on November 9, renewing its demand for ST status for the Koch-Rajbongshi community.

Several organisations, including the All Koch-Rajbongshi Students’ Union (AKRSU), are expected to participate in the protest, which is anticipated to draw over 10 lakh people to Bongaigaon.

The decision was taken during a meeting held at Rowta, 2 No. Borjhar in Udalguri, attended by hundreds of members from the Koch-Rajbongshi community, on Sunday.

The KSDC accused the government of offering false assurances regarding the granting of ST status to the community.

“For Kamatapur and ST status, we have been protesting for years, yet our demands remain unfulfilled. Hence, we have decided to hold a massive protest on November 9. For the past three years, the government has kept us in the dark. Why has the Peace Accord not been signed yet?” said a member of the organisation.

The member further warned the state government, saying that “Assam will burn if the Koch-Rajbongshi community is denied ST status in 2025.”

Earlier, on October 10, the KSDC had organised a large protest rally in Kokrajhar, reigniting its long-standing demand for a separate Kamatapur state and ST status for the Koch-Rajbongshi community.

The council also called for an immediate tripartite meeting involving the Central government, the Assam government, and the Kamatapur Liberation Organisation (KLO) to address the community’s long-pending grievances.

A memorandum was submitted to the Union Home Minister, Prime Minister, and President of India through the local administration, urging the Centre and the state to recognise the cultural and political aspirations of the Koch-Rajbongshi community, which they said has long been marginalised and neglected despite repeated assurances.