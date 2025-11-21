Massive protest in Kokrajhar demands separate Kamatapur state & ST status

Kokrajhar, Nov 21: A massive protest rally was organised in Kokrajhar on Thursday evening by the AKRASU and several other Koch-Rajbongshi organisations demanding a peace accord with the KLO, the formation of a separate Kamatapur state and granting Scheduled Tribe (ST) status to the Koch-Rajbongshi community.

The rally began from the Kokrajhar Higher Secondary and Multipurpose School playground and witnessed the participation of thousands of Koch-Rajbongshi people from different parts of Kokrajhar.

Chanting slogans like ‘BJP go back’, ‘No ST, no rest’, and others, the demonstrators filled the air of Kokrajhar.

The rally, led by AKRASU central president Dipen Roy marched nearly four kilometres through the JD Road in Kokrajhar town before converging at Green Field.

Meanwhile, the leaders of the Koch-Rajbongshi organizations warned that unless the community is granted ST status before the 2026 Assembly elections, the BJP would have to face consequences and that the party would be barred from entering Koch-Rajbongshi areas.

Leaders from several Koch-Rajbongshi groups, including AKRASU, the Koch-Rajbongshi National Students’ Union, the Koch-Rajbongshi Mahila Samiti and the Chilarai Sena, took part in the protest rally.









By

Correspondent