Koch Rajbongshi bodies condemn Govt’s delay in granting ST status

Bijni, Jan. 17: The Koch Rajbongshi bodies have condemned the Central and State governments for their failure to grant Scheduled Tribe (ST) status to the community after many promises and meetings.

Addressing the press, President of Koch Rajbongshi Jatiya Parishad, Biswajit Ray, stated that the All Koch Rajbongshi Students Union (AKRSU) have announced a 12-hour Assam bandh on January 21 due to the state's inability to grant them ST status.

Ray highlighted that following the announcement made by the All Koch Rajbongshi Students Union (AKRSU), the police harassed AKRSU President Kshitish Barman.

"Following the announcement of the AKRSU, the BJP-ruled central and state governments involved the police to prevent the Assam bandh from materializing. The Bongaigaon police harassed Kshitish Barman and his family. The police even issued a legal notice after not finding him at his residence," Ray told the press.

Ray further added that the Koch Rajbongshis have been demanding a separate state for years and are disillusioned by the government's inaction on granting the ST status.

"After assuming office as Chief Minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma stated that the matter related to granting the ST status was 60 percent complete, and at other times, he claimed it was 90 percent completed. We have been told by the Chief Minister that the exercise is taking time to ensure that no rights of the tribes are violated. On the other hand, the Chief Minister also stated that if the government grants ST status to the six tribes in the state, Assam will face violence and bloodshed. Where do we go?" Ray stated.

He further added that the issue of ST status for the Koch Rajbongshis has only been used by the government for electoral campaigns. "During elections for the Lok Sabha or the Assembly, big promises were made, stating that the six tribes would be granted ST status within six months. In 2014, during PM Modi’s campaign before the General Elections, he visited Bongaigaon and stated that the issue of ST status would be addressed if the BJP was elected to power. The BJP-led government at both the Centre and the State has not worked toward providing ST status to the Koch Rajbongshi people; instead, they’ve used this issue for electoral campaigns. Now, they are trying to suppress our peaceful democratic movement," Ray stated.

He also pointed out that the Koch Rajbongshis met with the Union government in 2013 and 2017, but no steps have been taken to implement the promises made. "The government has drafted a Vision Document, but it has not been implemented," Ray said, warning that the government's actions will eventually push the Koch Rajbongshis toward militancy.

"They are gradually pushing the Koch Rajbongshis to the brink of militancy. If the Koch Rajbongshi bodies cannot declare bandhs, or carry out road or rail blockades, or express dissent in democratic ways, are they supposed to resort to arms again? Is the government trying to provoke us into taking up arms? We never stray from democratic means to express our dissatisfaction, but is the government pushing us toward militancy?" Ray asked.

He further added, "We worked to hand over Jeevan Singh, the leader of the proscribed KLO (Kamtapur Liberation Organisation). The government had stated that all militant organizations must come into the mainstream and urged all outfits to engage in negotiations democratically. Where did those promises go? There have been no discussions. In the name of negotiations, they have kept Jeevan Singh behind bars."

Speaking of a larger movement in the future, Ray said, "The Koch Rajbongshi bodies are prepared for a bigger and more formidable movement if needed. We are open to negotiations, but if they attempt to control our movement by suppressing our voices or arresting our leaders, they can arrest one or two Kshitish Barmans, but they cannot arrest the thousands who will take to the streets if the movement intensifies. The Chief Minister must convene a round-table meeting before people's frustration reach its peak."