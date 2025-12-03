Assam's GoM report on ST status submitted, but implementation likely to take time

Guwahati, Dec 3: Though the Assam Government has submitted the report of the Group of Ministers (GoM) on providing Scheduled Tribe status to six communities in the State, it will take some time before the report is implemented on the ground.

Official sources told The Assam Tribune that since the report was placed in the Assembly on the last day of the winter session, some Assembly committees may want to discuss the report. In that case, the discussion process may take some time.

If no Assembly committee wants to discuss the report, the State Government can send it directly to the Centre for its consideration, and the Centre would have to pass legislation in the Parliament to grant ST status to the six communities.

In fact, a Bill in this regard has been pending before the Parliament since 2019, and the Ministry of Home Affairs and the Tribal Affairs Ministry have been discussing the issue with concerned persons.

Replying to a question about whether the tribals within a State can be divided into different categories, sources revealed that it is possible. The implementation mechanism has to be finalised by the state concerned.

The GoM recommended dividing the tribals of Assam into different categories, and sources said that such a mechanism is possible.

Southern states have been implementing such arrangements for a long time. At one point of time, Andhra Pradesh had four different categories of backward classes.

Sources said that the Centre had been asking the State how new communities can be given ST status without harming the interests of the existing tribals, and the GoM report, which has been passed by the State Cabinet, answers that question.

Whether the Centre is satisfied with that or not remains to be seen.

If the Central Government is satisfied with the GoM report, then the Bill pending before the Parliament can be passed to give ST status to Motok, Moran, Chutia, Koch Rajbonshi, Tai Ahom and Tea Tribes.

However, in the Bill pending in the Parliament, the tea tribes were included as different tribes and sub tribes.