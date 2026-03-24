JMM’s Assam foray worries Congress over split in anti-BJP tribal vote

Guwahati, March 24: As Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) enters Assam’s political fray, the Congress has expressed concern over its decision to contest 21 seats in the upcoming Assam Assembly elections, saying that the move could split anti-BJP tribal votes.

From Ranchi, Congress leader Rakesh Ranjan has said the party had expected JMM to join the Opposition coalition in Assam.

“We wanted to contest the Assam elections together. Assam Congress chief Gaurav Gogoi had visited Jharkhand along with other senior leaders, and we expected an alliance with JMM. However, the party chose to field 21 candidates on its own, which may split tribal votes,” he said.

Ranjan, however, underlined that both parties share the broader objective of defeating the BJP in Assam.

Echoing similar concerns, Jharkhand Congress president Keshav Mahato Kamlesh said the party had made a “serious and positive effort” to forge an understanding with JMM.

“Our intention was to ensure JMM’s representation in the Assam Assembly through a united effort,” Kamlesh said, adding that the Congress had proposed offering five to seven seats along with organisational support in constituencies where JMM candidates would contest.

Without commenting on JMM’s electoral prospects, he cautioned that the decision to go solo could weaken the collective political strength of tribal communities by dividing their votes.

Earlier on Monday, the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha has announced 21 candidates for the April 9 elections to the 126-member Assam Assembly.

The party is contesting seats including Mazbat, Biswanath, Khumtai, Chabua, Gossaigaon, Rangapara, Margherita, Naharkatia and Titabor.

Seeking to expand beyond Jharkhand, JMM is aiming to shed its regional image by tapping into Assam’s sizeable tribal population, including tea garden workers with roots in the Chhotanagpur region.

The party believes these communities have long-standing socio-economic concerns requiring stronger political representation.

Meanwhile, political signals indicate that channels between the two parties could remain open.

Senior Congress leaders, including Gaurav Gogoi, recent meetings with Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren, fuels speculation that a post-poll alliance in Assam could still be on the table.

JMM is also understood to be in touch with the newly formed Jai Bharat Party, which may extend support, adding another dimension to evolving electoral equations in the state.

With inputs from PTI