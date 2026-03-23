Jharkhand Mukti Morcha fields 21 in Assam polls, eyes tea tribe vote bank

Ranchi, Mar 23: The Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), on Monday, announced its list of 21 candidates for the elections to the 126-member Assam assembly.

"After a detailed deliberation, the JMM has decided to contest 21 seats in the upcoming assembly elections in Assam," JMM general secretary Vinod Kumar Pandey said.

Pandey said the party has fielded Priti Rekha Baria from Mazbat, Teharu Gour from Biswanath, Amit Nag from Khumtai, Bhuben Murari from Chabua, Phedricson Hasda from Gossaingaon, Baldev Teli from Sonari, Peter Minj from Duliajan, Paban Sautal from Rongonadi, Bharat Nayak from Digboi and Prabhat Das Panika from Bhergaon, among others.

JMM is keen to shed its image as a regional party and emerge as a national political outfit, with an aim to woo about 70 lakh people of the tea tribe community, many members of which trace their ancestry to Jharkhand’s Chhotanagpur region.

These communities, the JMM believes, have social and economic concerns that "have not been adequately addressed" and are seeking stronger political representation.

Pandey said, "Hemant Soren has emerged as a popular leader in the nationwide fight for the rights of tribals. He has earned the faith of the tea tribe community. Local tribal people in Assam also consider him a strong personality who can take up their cause and fight against injustice."

Soren has been visiting Assam and raising the issues of the tribals in the northeastern state since the JMM won the Jharkhand assembly polls in 2024.

Soren, on the concluding day of the Jharkhand assembly's Budget session earlier this month, had claimed that deprived communities from across the nation are looking at Jharkhand for raising their issues.

"We will definitely become the voice of tribals facing atrocities elsewhere, be it Assam, Manipur or any corner of the country," Soren had said.

The Jharkhand government had, in November 2024, approved the formation of a panel to study the plight of the "marginalised" tea tribes in Assam.

Soren had earlier raised the issue of the tea tribes in Assam, and the formation of the panel was being viewed as taking the fight to Sarma's turf.

The JMM is banking heavily on Soren and his legislator wife Kalpana Soren, who also emerged as a popular tribal voice, to win people's support in Assam. The party has also indicated that it is open to forming alliances in Assam.

Soren had earlier held meetings with leaders of Opposition parties in the state - a move seen as part of a broader effort to build a coalition-based entry into Assam's complex political landscape.

PTI