Gaurav Gogoi to raise Northeast universities’ issues in Parliament; writes to PMO

Guwahati, Nov 2: Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) Gaurav Gogoi, on Sunday, said he would "strongly" raise the issues concerning the universities of the Northeast in Parliament.

"I will be raising this issue strongly in the Parliament. I hope for a positive response from the Prime Minister's office," Gogoi said via a social media post.

Gogoi, the deputy leader of the Congress in Lok Sabha, also wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi last month, expressing deep concern over the ongoing administrative and institutional crisis at Tezpur University in Assam.

"Recently, many top universities in the northeast have been in the news for the wrong reasons, such as Tezpur University, NEHU and the Guwahati University. Often it is the action of the Vice Chancellor which has raised concerns," the post further read.

Once the centres of academic excellence, both students and teachers of these institutions have expressed displeasure in the functioning of these universities, Gogoi pointed out.

"This has affected the performance of the university and the rankings. I have written to the @PMOIndia about Tezpur University, but my concern is for the broader Northeast region.

In recent times, numerous complaints have surfaced against the functioning of Tezpur University, with both students and teachers demanding the resignation of Vice-Chancellor Sambhu Nath Singh.

A three-member central investigation committee from the Union Ministry of Education has been conducting an inquiry into the allegations, which have drawn national attention following a series of complaints, documentary evidence, and media reports pointing to widespread irregularities within the university administration.

Earlier, on October 28, the Tezpur University Teachers’ Association alleged that despite a dedicated budget allocation, not a single Assamese book had been procured by the university in the past two years.

Ten days prior, Registrar-in-Charge Pritam Deb resigned amid an ongoing probe into alleged corruption and administrative lapses.

