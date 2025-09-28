Tezpur University teachers demand VC’s removal over alleged financial irregularities

Tezpur, Sept 28: The Tezpur University Teachers’ Association (TUTA) has escalated its stand against Vice Chancellor Shambhu Nath Singh, demanding his removal over alleged serious financial mismanagement and administrative lapses.

In a statement, the TUTA said it had submitted a detailed memorandum to Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya, the university’s chancellor, and Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

TUTA highlighted “questionable practices in procurement, awarding of contracts, disposal of scrap, and construction funded by the Higher Education Financing Agency (HEFA),” citing multiple instances of poor-quality infrastructure, including newly built hostels showing cracks, seepage, and malfunctioning amenities.

The association alleged a lack of transparency in contract management, repeated awards to the same vendors, and undue pressure on faculty to certify work without proper documentation.

The statement further accused the Finance Office of delaying fund disbursement, creating a hostile environment for faculty, and obstructing research and departmental activities.

Other concerns included removal of the Pro-Vice Chancellor position, irregular administrative appointments, arbitrary staff suspensions, and vacancies in critical posts, creation of unauthorised positions, and excessive perks for the VC.

TUTA also claimed that staff shortages have weakened academic standards, forcing research scholars into teaching roles and slowing institutional processes.

It also condemned Singh for allegedly making disrespectful remarks about singer Zubeen Garg, which sparked a confrontation with students and prompted the Sonitpur district administration to order a magisterial probe.

Last week, the university’s Public Relations Officer Samaresh Barman resigned, citing Singh’s “autocratic style” and its impact on the institute’s ranking.

The VC could not be reached for comment, and no one at the university responded to the allegations.

PTI