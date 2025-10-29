No Assamese books bought by Tezpur University in 2 yrs despite funds, say teachers

Guwahati, Oct 28: The Tezpur University Teachers’ Association has alleged that despite there being a budget allocation, not a single Assamese book has been procured by the Tezpur University authority in the last two years.

According to a statement of the Association, during the financial year 2024-25, Tezpur University received a total allocation of Rs 650 lakh under the UGC grant-in-aid for capital assets, meant for books and journals, ICT infrastructure, laboratories, campus development, and other facilities.

“Out of this amount, Rs 571.97 lakh was approved solely for the purchase of books and journals, and Rs 455.60 lakh was spent under this head – accounting for nearly 70% of the total capital asset allocation. Despite this major expenditure, records show that no funds were utilized for Assamese books, even though a budget of Rs 2.91 lakh had been sanctioned for 146 books under the Department of Assamese,” read the statement.

“During the two consecutive financial years 2024-25 and 2025-26 (till September 2025), not a single Assamese book has been procured by the University, despite substantial allocations and repeated appeals for inclusion of regional literature. This complete neglect of the Assamese language in book procurement raises serious questions about the priorities and intent of the University administration,” it added.









By

Staff Reporter