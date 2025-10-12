Fact-finding panel begins 2-day visit to probe charges against Tezpur University VC

Tezpur, Oct 12: A fact-finding committee constituted to probe allegations regarding the conduct and functioning of the Vice-Chancellor (VC) of Assam’s Tezpur University will undertake a two-day visit to the varsity from Sunday, an official spokesperson said.

The panel will convene sessions over the two days and engage with students, faculty members, staff, and other stakeholders, he added.

The three-member committee, headed by IIT-Guwahati Director Devendra Jalihal, was constituted through an order issued by the Governor, who also serves as the Chancellor of the central university.

The other members include Dibrugarh University Vice-Chancellor Jiten Hazarika and Higher Education Department Secretary Narayan Konwar.

"The committee will meet various stakeholders, including students, staff and faculty members, to find facts about the allegations concerning the VC. Stakeholders may interact with the committee and submit their grievances or written statements," the spokesperson said.

The Raj Bhawan notification announcing the formation of the committee stated that the Governor’s attention had been drawn to “certain serious allegations” concerning the functioning of the Tezpur University Vice-Chancellor, Shambhu Nath Singh.

Prima facie satisfied that a formal inquiry is warranted, the fact-finding committee was formed, it had said.

The panel has been directed to submit a comprehensive factual report to the Governor-cum-Chancellor within seven days of the notification’s issuance.

The situation at the university has remained volatile since mid-September, after students accused VC Singh and university authorities of failing to show due respect to cultural icon Zubeen Garg during the state’s mourning period following his death.

The campus witnessed heated exchanges between the VC and students on September 22, culminating in a scene where Singh had to flee from the scene.

Following the incident, the Sonitpur district administration ordered a magisterial inquiry into the university authorities for allegedly disrespecting Garg.

Additionally, the university’s teachers’ association submitted a memorandum to the Governor and the Chief Minister, demanding Singh’s removal and accusing him of serious financial and administrative irregularities.

