Tezpur University Registrar-in-Charge resigns amid corruption probe against VC

Tezpur, Oct 17: The Registrar-in-Charge of Tezpur University, Pritam Deb, has tendered his resignation amid an ongoing probe into alleged corruption and administrative irregularities against Vice-Chancellor Shambhunath Singh, official sources confirmed on Thursday.

The resignation came as a three-member central investigation committee from the Union Ministry of Education continued its inquiry into the allegations, which have drawn national attention following multiple complaints, documentary evidence, and media reports suggesting widespread malpractice within the university administration.

The probe team comprising Joint Secretaries Armstrong Pame and Saumya Gupta from the Department of Higher Education, and Director Vishwajeet Kumar visited the university this week to scrutinize records related to a Rs 10-crore research project under the Department of Physics. The project was sanctioned through the Promotion of University Research and Scientific Excellence (PURSE) scheme of the Department of Science and Technology (DST).

According to university sources, the committee sought access to the project files amid allegations of large-scale irregularities during Vice-Chancellor Singh’s tenure. However, Acting Vice-Chancellor Raza Rafiqul Hoque and Registrar-in-Charge Deb allegedly refused to produce the documents, citing “orders from higher authorities.”

The denial reportedly sparked outrage among faculty members, staff, and students, who accused the interim administration of shielding corrupt practices. The situation escalated on the night of October 15, prompting Sonitpur Deputy Commissioner Anand Kumar Das and Superintendent of Police Barun Purkayastha to rush to the campus to assess the tense situation.

Amid mounting pressure and protests demanding the Vice-Chancellor’s resignation, Pritam Deb stepped down from his post. Acting Vice-Chancellor Hoque accepted the resignation soon after.

In a subsequent joint written statement addressed to student and staff representatives, both Deb and Hoque reportedly admitted that they had, at times, been “forced to comply with unethical directives” due to pressure from the Vice-Chancellor’s office.

This is not the first instance of senior officials stepping down over administrative disputes at Tezpur University. Earlier, Dean of the School of Engineering Shankar Chandra Deka and Public Relations Officer Samaresh Barman also resigned, alleging gross misconduct and misuse of authority by Vice-Chancellor Singh.

The Ministry of Education’s investigation is still underway, with further action expected following the committee’s report.