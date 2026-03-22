Gaurav Gogoi launches Jorhat campaign, pitches Congress as alternative

Jorhat, March 22: Congress candidate Gaurav Gogoi has begun his outreach in the Jorhat Assembly constituency, visiting several namghars in the Sipahikola block to seek blessings and engage directly with residents.

Dressed in traditional attire, Gogoi interacted with locals, listening to grievances and assessing developmental gaps, setting the tone for what he described as a people-centric and ethical campaign ahead of the 2026 Assembly elections.

Speaking to the press during his visit on Saturday, Gogoi launched a sharp attack on Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, alleging that his long political tenure has been marked by self-interest rather than public welfare.

“People of Assam have seen his leadership for over two decades. What they have witnessed is politics driven by personal gain and family advancement. His own election affidavit reflects the scale of wealth accumulated,” Gogoi said, adding that such concentration of power and resources is unprecedented in the state’s political history.

He further remarked that this growing perception has led to a demand for change among the electorate. “Assam has never seen such wealth and influence centred around a Chief Minister. Naturally, people are now looking for an alternative that prioritises public welfare over private interests,” he said.

Positioning the Congress as that alternative, Gogoi highlighted the party’s alliance with regional forces, including Akhil Gogoi-led Raijor Dal and the CPI.

“We have come together with like-minded parties to build a government that focuses on employment, development and inclusive growth. This alliance reflects a shared commitment to Assam’s future,” he said.

Addressing questions about the timing of the alliance with Raijor Dal, Gogoi acknowledged the fluid nature of politics.

“In Indian politics, some developments happen at the last moment. What matters is that this alignment is in the larger interest of the people, and I believe it will strengthen our collective effort,” he said.

Striking a conciliatory tone on his electoral contest, Gogoi also spoke about his opponent, Hitendra Nath Goswami, emphasising respect and ethical conduct.

“He is my elder, and I have sought his blessings. Ultimately, it is the people who will decide who represents them. I am committed to fighting this election with dignity and fairness,” he said.

Reiterating his broader political vision, Gogoi contrasted the current leadership with the legacy of former Chief Minister Tarun Gogoi.

“The choice before the people is clear, whether they want a government that works for itself, or one that follows the ideals of inclusive governance and public service. We believe in the latter,” he said.

He also took a swipe at the BJP’s candidate selection, claiming that many of its nominees were “former Congress leaders who have weakened political credibility in the past”, while asserting that the Congress has fielded “fresh faces committed to change”.

“I am grateful to the people of Jorhat for their continued trust. This campaign is about reconnecting with them and building a future that reflects their aspirations,” Gogoi said confidently.