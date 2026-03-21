Pradyut Bordoloi cites neglect, 2025 attack as reasons behind Congress exit

Guwahati, March 21: New BJP entrant and former MP Pradyut Bordoloi on Saturday outlined a series of grievances with the Congress leadership that culminated in his resignation, asserting that his shift was driven by a need to work with “dignity and purpose.”

Addressing a press conference, Bordoloi traced his dissatisfaction back to internal organisational developments following the 2022 Congress presidential election.

He said that he, along with five other MPs, had written to the party’s election authority seeking a more structured organisational process and had backed Shashi Tharoor.

“After Mallikarjun Kharge was elected, I gradually felt sidelined and neglected,” Bordoloi said. He added that he was removed from his role as convener of the Northeast Congress Coordination Committee and overlooked for key organisational responsibilities.

Pointing to internal dynamics, he said several of his juniors were elevated to screening committees and the Congress Working Committee, while his own inclusion remained uncertain.

Though he described such developments as not uncommon in politics, Bordoloi said they contributed to a growing sense of exclusion.

He also spoke about his equation with the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC), stating that he had initially supported Gaurav Gogoi’s leadership with the aim of building a united front for the 2026 Assembly elections. However, he alleged that he continued to feel “mistrusted and ignored.”

A decisive moment, according to Bordoloi, came during the 2025 panchayat election campaign when he was serving as MP from Nagaon.

He described a “life-threatening attack” and claimed that subsequent police investigations led to the arrest of an individual linked to then Lahorighat MLA Asif Mohammad Nazar.

“When I raised the issue with evidence and a chargesheet, my concerns were ignored, and I was instead humiliated,” he said.

Bordoloi further alleged that during a Congress central election committee meeting attended by senior leaders including Rahul Gandhi, K. C. Venugopal and Priyanka Gandhi, his concerns were dismissed.

He said a visiting screening committee member termed his claims “false and imaginary” and suggested he was driven by personal grievances.

“That was extremely humiliating. It was then I decided to resign,” he said.

Announcing his decision to join the BJP, Bordoloi stated that while he had previously declined offers from the party, he chose to accept this time after being approached by senior leadership, including the Chief Minister.

“I had no conditions before joining. I only wanted an environment where I could work for Assam. In the last two days, I have felt welcomed and supported,” he said.

Maintaining that he was not seeking sympathy or launching an attack on his former party, Bordoloi described the 2025 incident as “the last straw” in a series of unresolved concerns.

He also acknowledged Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge as a “large-hearted leader,” adding that he believed there was “nothing personal” him.

Reflecting on his political journey, Bordoloi recalled his association with former Chief Minister Tarun Gogoi and his tenure as Home and Power Minister during insurgency-affected years, emphasising his role in stabilisation and development efforts in the state.

“I have always prioritised Assam’s development, whether in government or Parliament,” he said.

Responding to criticism from Congress leaders following his exit, Bordoloi termed the reactions “natural and inevitable,” reiterating that his decision was guided by the need to continue his work with dignity.