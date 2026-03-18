‘I chose dignity’: Pradyut Bordoloi joins BJP in Delhi, vows to serve Assam

Guwahati, March 18: Dealing another blow to the Congress ahead of the April 9 Assembly elections, Nagaon MP Pradyut Bordoloi officially joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday.

At a close-knit induction programme held at Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma’s residence in New Delhi, the two-time MP and former minister in the Tarun Gogoi-led Congress government donned the saffron cap.

Speaking on the occasion, Bordoloi described his decision as “emotionally difficult” but necessary in the larger interest of Assam.

“This is not an easy decision. I joined the Congress at the age of 16, and the party has given me recognition and respect. However, in recent times, I felt increasingly suffocated and sidelined,” he said.

He cited a lack of respect within the party and differences over its ideological direction as key reasons for his exit.

“I felt humiliated and excluded from important platforms, even as my juniors were given prominence. I needed an environment where I could work with dignity and contribute meaningfully,” he added.

Bordoloi also pointed to recent developments within the Congress as a source of discomfort.

“Certain actions and decisions within the party, including the handling of sensitive issues and leadership choices, deeply disturbed me. I believe in a vision for Assam that prioritises peace, development and unity,” he said.

Welcoming Bordoloi, Chief Minister Sarma said the move would significantly strengthen the BJP in Assam.

“Bordoloi is a senior and respected leader with decades of political experience. His association with the Congress dates back to 1975, and his decision to join the BJP reflects a larger shift in Assam’s political landscape. Together, we will work to realise the vision of a ‘Viksit Bharat’ under Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” Sarma said.

Referring to his past association with Sarma during their time in the Congress, Bordoloi said their shared vision for Assam played a role in his decision.

“We have worked together earlier with a common goal for Assam’s progress. I see that same commitment and energy today, and I want to contribute to that vision,” he said.

Reaffirming his commitment, Bordoloi said he would work “as a proud Assamese” for the state’s development.

“I have taken this step after deep reflection, keeping Assam’s future in mind. I want to contribute to peace, progress and inclusive development,” he said.