‘Wish we had spoken’: Priyanka Gandhi on Bordoloi exit, hints at ticket row

New Delhi, Mar 18: Nagaon MP Pradyut Bordoloi’s induction into the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has triggered fresh political reactions, with the Congress leadership terming the move “unfortunate”.

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said Bordoloi’s resignation was regrettable, suggesting that differences over ticket allocation may have led to his decision.

“I think he was upset over ticket allocation, and I wish we had a chance to have a conversation. It is unfortunate,” Vadra told reporters inside the Parliament House complex.

Congress MP Imran Masood said the Nagaon MP’s switch to the saffron fold amounted to a compromise with ideology and was “not right”.

“It is unfortunate that he won from a seat with a 65% Muslim population. You have won on votes against the BJP. Compromising with ideology is not the right thing to do. We will try to persuade him,” Masood said.

Meanwhile, the BJP attacked the Congress, saying the resignation reflects growing support for the ruling party.

Taking a swipe, BJP MP Nishikant Dubey said, “There is nothing left in the Congress. Gaurav Gogoi could be next.”

BJP MP Dinesh Sharma said public faith in the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi has increased, adding that the Congress is now shrinking into a regional force as its leaders and workers shift to the BJP.

Echoing similar views, BJP MP Damodar Agarwal said, “No one wants to remain on a sinking boat. Congress leaders are looking for better options due to the party’s weaknesses.”

In a setback to the Congress, Bordoloi resigned from the party on Tuesday and joined the BJP in New Delhi on Wednesday, barely 20 days ahead of the Assembly elections in the state.

Earlier, in a letter to AICC’s Jitendra Singh, Bordoloi had expressed dissatisfaction over the Congress decision to field MLA Dr Asif Nazar from the constituency. He has alleged that Nazar was behind a “life-threatening” attack on him in April 2025.

PTI