Nagaon MP Bordoloi quits Congress ahead of BJP’s Parliamentary Board meet

Guwahati, Mar 17: Putting to rest all speculation, senior Congress leader and Nagaon MP Pradyut Bordoloi resigned from the party on Tuesday.

In a letter addressed to All India Congress Committee (AICC) president Mallikarjun Kharge, Bordoloi severed all ties with the Grand Old Party, saying the decision comes with an “overwhelming sense of sadness”.

“… I hereby tender my resignation from all posts, privileges and the primary membership of the Indian National Congress,” the letter read.

Shortly before the news broke, Bordoloi, in an interview with a TV news broadcaster, had said that he felt “stifled” within the party.

“Right from the beginning, as I became an MLA, a minister or an MP, the interest of the state has always been foremost in my mind. I have always been a proud Assamese and have tried to contribute to the state’s progress. If I feel stifled, I will remove the barrier and seek an atmosphere where I can work,” he said, adding that he still has many years to serve the people of Assam.

The timing of the move has drawn attention, with political observers suggesting that Bordoloi may be preparing to switch to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Interestingly, his resignation comes a day ahead of the BJP’s Central Parliamentary Board meeting on Wednesday, after which the party is expected to release its candidate list, either late that night or on the morning of March 19.

Adding weight to the speculation, the resignation comes just hours after Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma expressed optimism about “accommodating” the MP in the Assembly polls.

“We will definitely spare seats for him to contest,” Sarma told reporters in New Delhi.

The development caps a 48-hour political stir triggered after Bordoloi left for Delhi, citing internal rifts within the party over the reported candidacy from the Lahorighat Assembly constituency.

Earlier, in a letter to AICC’s Jitendra Singh, Bordoloi had expressed dissatisfaction over the Congress decision to field MLA Dr Asif Nazar from the constituency. He has alleged that Nazar was behind a “life-threatening” attack on him in April 2025.

Meanwhile, the former Congressman’s son, Prateek Bordoloi is set to content from Margherita on a Congress ticket.

With Bhupen Borah reportedly jumping ship to the BJP and Bordoloi now following suit, the Congress appears to be facing another setback ahead of the polls.