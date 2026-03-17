NDA locks Assam seat deal: AGP 26, BPF 11; BJP’s list likely on March 19

Guwahati, March 17: The seat-sharing arrangement among NDA allies in Assam has largely been finalised, with the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) set to contest around 26 Assembly seats and the Bodoland People’s Front (BPF) about 11, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Tuesday.

Speaking after a round of discussions in New Delhi, Sarma said the alliance framework had been sealed and preliminary talks on candidate selection are complete.

“Alliance with the parties under NDA has been finalised and preliminary discussion over candidate list has also concluded,” he said.

He added that the BJP’s Central Parliamentary Board is scheduled to meet at around 7 pm on Wednesday, following which the party is expected to release its candidate list either late that night or on the morning of March 19.

Indicating a shift in candidate selection strategy, Sarma reiterated that the BJP would field a mix of fresh faces, women and representatives from diverse communities.

“There will be several fresh faces, women candidates, representatives of various communities and tribes. Youth will get more representation this time,” he said.

Sarma also clarified that, except for seats allocated to AGP and BPF, the BJP will announce its candidates in a single consolidated list.

‘BJP open to accommodating Bordoloi’: CM

Sarma, meanwhile, made a pointed remark on Congress MP Pradyut Bordoloi amid ongoing political developments, stating that there has been no formal communication with him but leaving open the possibility of his joining the BJP.

“There has been no communication with Pradyut Bordoloi. However, I believe there is no need for him to stay in Congress. It’s right for him to join BJP and I welcome him for that,” he said.

He added that if Bordoloi joins the BJP, the party would accommodate him in the Assembly polls.

“We will definitely spare seats for him to contest. We will offer respect and honour to him as we did to Bhupen Borah,” Sarma said.

The remarks come amid reported internal tensions within the Congress over ticket allocation in Lahorighat, where Bordoloi had recently threatened to quit the party following differences over candidate selection.

With the NDA finalising its electoral strategy and the Opposition facing internal challenges, the political landscape in Assam is shaping up for a high-stakes contest ahead of the Assembly polls.