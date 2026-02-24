Assam Polls 2026: BJP to fight 80 seats; Bhupen Borah assured ticket

Guwahati, Feb 24: Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said the ruling BJP has almost finalized its candidates in 80 seats for the forthcoming Assam Assembly elections while adding that only approval from the BJP’s central leadership is awaited.

Speaking to the press on Monday, Sarma said that Bhupen Borah will get a BJP ticket for the Assembly polls.

“We will give ticket to a good candidate in Bihpuria. Bhupen Borah’s name will also come for consideration. He is, after all, a former MLA from Bihpuria. Bhupen Borah’s name will come for consideration in both Bihpuria and Ranganadi,” he said.

Sarma denied reports about dissatisfaction among BJP workers over the induction of Bhupen Borah into the ruling party.

“We will give proper respect and recognition to Bhupen Borah. And as the Chief Minister, I am stating that the party has already taken a decision regarding ticket for Bhupen Borah,” he said.

Sarma also claimed that the proposed alliance between the Congress and the Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) in the opposition bloc is almost finalized.

The Chief Minister said that ‘rebel’ Congress MLAs Kamalakhya Dey Purkayastha, Basanta Das, and Sashi Kanta Das will soon join the BJP.

When asked if some more Congress MLAs may join the BJP, he said, “We do not have any vacancy. How will we give tickets if any MLA joins us?”

He, however, added that many Hindu leaders from the Congress party will join the BJP in the coming period.

The Chief Minister added, “The Sonai MLA will join the AGP after leaving the AIUDF. They have already reached an understanding about that.”

He, however, denied reports about the likelihood of Congress MLA Reki-buddin Ahmed joining the BJP.

“What relation has Rekibuddin Ahmed with us? We do not have any relation with him. Maybe such news has been floated from within the Congress by somebody deprived of ticket. Can anybody win from the Chamaria constituency by joining the AGP or the BJP?” the Chief Minister said.