Alliance talks heat up: CM claims Congress-AJP deal done; Raijor Dal talks drag on

Guwahati, Feb 23: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, on Monday, claimed that the seat-sharing arrangement between the Congress and the Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) is “almost completed”, even as negotiations between the Congress and Raijor Dal remain unresolved.

Speaking to the press, Sarma outlined what he described as the likely contours of the proposed Congress-AJP understanding.

According to him, the Congress is expected to allot seats such as Binnakandi, Khowang, Barhampur and Sadiya, among others, to the AJP and two seats to the CPI(M) and one to the CPI (ML).

He, however, noted that discussions with Raijor Dal have not reached a conclusion. “We would wish for them to also take Raijor Dal with the alliance as well,” Sarma said after the launch of Mukhya Mantri Utkarsh Yojna in Guwahati.

Raijor Dal chief and Sivasagar MP Akhil Gogoi, meanwhile, pushed back against speculation of a breakdown in ties with the Congress.

He alleged that rumours of a fallout were being deliberately circulated, though he acknowledged ongoing disagreements over multiple constituencies.

“If they (Congress) betray us, it won’t be just against our party but the entire state. I am not going to believe in the rumours. Everyone knows that if Congress leaves Raijor Dal, there will be no probability for Congress to secure even one seat in Upper Assam,” Gogoi said.

He admitted that seat-sharing talks remain contentious. “There is a conflict over a few seats. Right now, a conflict is going on and there have been disagreements over general secretary Alok Nath who has been given Tezpur but we want him from Borsola. Our discussions will be over if we can deliberate over three seats,” he said.

Gogoi also claimed that the Dhing constituency had initially been assured to Raijor Dal but that the Congress is now reluctant to concede it.

The party has sought seats in Mahmora, Rangiya and Sadiya, among others, but these demands have not been accepted, he added.

He further alleged that the Congress does not intend to allocate any seats to Raijor Dal in the Dhubri constituency.

The Raijor Dal chief said he had been informed by an Opposition leader that the Congress was attempting to move away from the alliance, but maintained that the parties would contest the Assembly elections as a united front.

He also claimed that some parties had been told that a seat allocation list would be released on February 24 without including Raijor Dal.

“If Congress takes such a decision, it can be termed as suicidal. I am sure they will not take such a decision. Why would they betray in this way? Discussions are on with us,” Gogoi said.

Seeking to quell speculation, Assam Pradesh Mahila Congress president Mira Borthakur dismissed reports of friction within the alliance.

Speaking to The Assam Tribune, she denied any conflict between the Congress and Raijor Dal or any move to proceed with seat distribution without the regional party.

“The news is just circulating across media, but it’s not true. We will have an alliance with them,” she said, adding that the seat-sharing list would be released shortly.

Reports indicated that a decision on the matter may be imminent, with a central meeting of the Congress screening committee currently underway in Delhi. MP Gaurav Gogoi and other party delegates are attending the meeting.