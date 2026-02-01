Assam polls: Oppn unity under cloud as Congress–Raijor Dal seat talks drag on

Guwahati, Feb 1: With Opposition unity emerging as a key theme ahead of the Assam Assembly elections, Congress and Raijor Dal allies in the Asom Sonmilito Morcha held a much-discussed strategic meeting at a Kaziranga resort.

Speaking to the press after the meeting on Sunday, Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president Gaurav Gogoi struck an optimistic note.

“Today, I had a detailed discussion with Raijor Dal chief Akhil Gogoi. Many issues were discussed, including his vision for Assam. Everyone is aware that a process is underway between the two parties regarding the elections. I feel today’s meeting was held on a positive note,” he said.

Echoing Gaurav, Akhil said the dialogue would continue. “The meeting began on a positive note and the discussions will continue,” he said.

The meeting was held against the backdrop of Raijor Dal setting January 31 as the deadline for the Congress to firm up the seat-sharing arrangement among constituents of the opposition bloc.

Reports, however, indicate growing fault lines within the Asom Sonmilito Morcha over seat-sharing negotiations.

Congress is learnt to have offered Raijor Dal three Assembly seats, namely Sivasagar, Sissibor Gaon and Manas, triggering discontent within the regional party.

“Three seats were offered based on our initial demand after we submitted the candidate list. However, the Congress also proposed Baksa, Udalguri, Hojai, and Udharbond as additional seats, where we have no significant organisational presence or influence,” said Raijor Dal general secretary Russell Hussain.

Hussain continued that such proposals were unexpected, particularly when both parties are expected to jointly take on the BJP.

“It is shocking that constituencies we never mentioned were proposed. The situation now feels forced. To discuss the way forward, we have convened an internal meeting,” he added.

The offer came amid ongoing discussions to finalise a common electoral strategy among Opposition parties ahead of the Assembly polls, expected to be held in March.

Earlier, on January 23, Raijor Dal working president, Bhasco De Saikia had reiterated the party’s commitment to Opposition unity.

“With the Assembly elections nearing, the people of Assam want the opposition to contest unitedly to defeat the BJP. Our objective is to protect democracy and the Constitution. However, internal issues within the largest opposition party are emerging as a hurdle in finalising the seat-sharing arrangement,” he had said.

As seat-sharing talks remain unresolved, uncertainty continues to loom over the Congress–Raijor Dal alliance, with opposition unity now hinging on how the differences are addressed in the days ahead.