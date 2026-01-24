Raijor Dal sets January 31 deadline for seat-sharing talks, warns Congress over delay

Guwahati, Jan 24: The Raijor Dal has set a deadline of January 31 for the Congress party to firm up the seat-sharing arrangement among the constituents of the opposition bloc for the forthcoming Assam Assembly polls.

Addressing the press on Friday, Raijor Dal working president Bhasco De Saikia also said that two incumbent MLAs will formally join the party in February.

“The Assembly polls will be held in March and the people of Assam want the opposition to fight unitedly to defeat the BJP. That is also the main objective of the Raijor Dal. Our fight is to save democracy and the Constitution... However, internal issues of the largest opposition party are proving to be a hindrance in formalizing the seat-sharing arrangement,” Saikia said.

He further continued, “This is not a good sign. A delay in concluding the alliance caused serious damage to the prospects of the opposition during the Bihar elections. That is why we want the seat-sharing talks in Assam to be concluded at the earliest and we have been saying this for a long time.”

Saikia added that the Raijor Dal will be satisfied with 20 seats as its share and has conveyed that to the Congress party’s leadership. “Unfortunately, there has been no response from the Congress party so far. That is a matter of concern,” Saikia said.

He added, “One serving MLA will join our party on February 17 and another on February 18. In addition, another three-four legislators are also in contact with us.”

Speaking on the occasion, Raijor Dal advisor Dilip Bora expressed concern about the delay in finalization of the seat adjustment process in the opposition bloc.

“Time is short... We want seat-sharing to be finalized by January 31. The principal opposition party is creating hurdles in this matter as they are not able to take any decision... It is the responsibility of the Congress as the largest opposition party to ensure that alliance talks are concluded successfully. Or else, after January 31, we shall be forced to unilaterally announce our party’s candidates,” he said.

He added, “We have been making efforts continuously for an adjustment among the opposition parties. But if it is not fruitful, then we shall be forced to march ahead alone. We cannot afford to wait much longer.”