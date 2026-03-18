Congress hits back after Bordoloi exit, calls move ‘timed and misleading’

Guwahati, March 18: Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) leaders on Wednesday mounted a strong and coordinated response following the resignation of senior leader Pradyut Bordoloi, dismissing speculation, rejecting allegations, and questioning the timing of his exit just weeks before the Assembly elections.

Senior Congress leader Jitendra Singh sought to downplay the situation, asserting that rumours circulating in sections of the media and on social platforms were being exaggerated.

“Pradyut Bordoloi is a senior parliamentary leader of the Congress. We had met casually, and there is no reason to attach political meaning to it. I strongly condemn the rumours being spread. Congress runs in his blood. He has not submitted any resignation to us in the manner being projected, and he remains, and will always remain, a part of the Congress family,” Singh said, even as the resignation letter addressed to AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge surfaced publicly.

However, Bordoloi, in his letter, formally resigned from all posts and primary membership of the party, describing the decision as one taken with an “overwhelming sense of sadness.” In a prior interview, he also indicated feeling “stifled” within the party over the past one to two years.

Reacting sharply, Deputy Leader of Congress in Lok Sabha Gaurav Gogoi alleged that the ruling dispensation was attempting to exploit the situation.

“The narrative being built around Pradyut Bordoloi is not organic. The Chief Minister has been consistently trying to politically target and weaken him. This is part of a larger attempt to destabilise Congress ahead of the elections,” Gogoi said.

Congress spokesperson Mira Borthakur delivered a strong rebuttal, directly questioning the motives behind Bordoloi’s exit and linking it to alleged long-term political manoeuvring.

“With barely 20 days left for the elections, raising issues of internal differences now is both questionable and unfortunate. If there were concerns, they should have been addressed within the party. Congress is not centred around any one individual,” she said.

Borthakur further alleged that Bordoloi had been in touch with Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma for over a year, suggesting a premeditated move.

“This is not a sudden decision driven by ideology or discomfort. These developments point towards a calculated political shift for personal gain. The people of Assam are intelligent and are watching closely. Leaving a party that gave recognition and responsibility, just before elections, reflects a breach of trust with party workers,” she added.

She also criticised what she termed as the BJP’s “lack of leadership depth,” alleging that the ruling party was attempting to induct leaders from Congress to strengthen its electoral prospects.

“If BJP had strong leaders of its own, it would not need to rely on leaders from Congress. This clearly shows their internal limitations,” Borthakur said, while expressing confidence in the party’s preparedness for the upcoming polls.

Earlier, Bordoloi defended his decision, stating that it was not an easy one.

“This is an upsetting decision, and I am not happy about it. But the situation I have faced within the Congress over the last one to two years has left me with no alternative,” he said, adding that he would consult his family before taking a final call on joining another political party.

His remarks came amid indications from Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, who earlier stated that the BJP would be open to “accommodating” Bordoloi in the upcoming Assembly elections.