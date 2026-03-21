This Assembly election is a battle between two factions of Congress: Gaurav Gogoi

Jorhat, Mar 21: With Assembly polls just 18 days away, Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) chief Gaurav Gogoi on Saturday stated that the upcoming election is not merely a contest between the BJP and Congress, but rather a battle between two factions of Congress itself.

While campaigning in Majuli in support of Congress candidate Dr. Indranil Pegu, Gogoi made sharp remarks targeting the BJP and Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

“On the surface, this may appear to be a fight against the BJP, but in reality, it is Congress under the leadership of Himanta Biswa Sarma, merely wearing the BJP label. When Congress was in power, certain actions left a blemish on the government led by the late Tarun Gogoi, which caused people to drift away from the party,” he said.

Gogoi added that former Congress members are now gathering at Vajpayee Bhawan, seeking ministerial posts, MLA tickets, or other opportunities.

“With us remains the Congress that follows the ideals of Tarun Gogoi. This Congress represents renewal—you can see new faces and fresh energy,” he said.

He emphasised that the election is ultimately a choice for the people.

“It is a contest between Congress led by Himanta Biswa Sarma and Congress guided by the ideals of Tarun Gogoi. The people must decide which they prefer.”

Addressing defections from Congress to the BJP, Gogoi claimed that these moves have ultimately strengthened Congress.

“This is an old tactic of Himanta Biswa Sarma. During the Lok Sabha elections, some of my close associates were taken into the BJP. But I observed that our acceptance among the people actually increased.”

He also launched a direct attack on the Chief Minister, saying that since he assumed control in Assam, fear, intimidation, misinformation, and falsehood have become the main tools of the BJP.

“This reflects their weakness—they have failed to win people’s trust through their work,” he noted.

The APCC chief highlighted that Congress is focusing on the youth in this election and expressed confidence in Pegu’s victory in Majuli.

Regarding the denial of a ticket to Titabor MLA Bhaskar Baruah, Gogoi described it as a strategic party decision. According to him, this time the momentum for Congress will rise from Upper Assam and North Assam.