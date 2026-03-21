Gaurav Gogoi urges Opposition unity in Dibrugarh, backs Lurinjyoti Gogoi

Dibrugarh, March 21: Gaurav Gogoi, president of the APCC, today called for greater unity among opposition parties and appealed to voters of Khowang as well as party workers from the INC, AJP, CPI, Raijor Dal and others to rally behind Lurinjyoti Gogoi.

“I appeal to all voters and party workers to support Lurinjyoti Gogoi in the larger interest of the constituency and the State,” Gogoi said, urging cadres to mobilize immediately and begin coordinated campaigning efforts.

Gogoi was addressing supporters at Chowkidinghee ground after AJP candidates Lurinjyoti Gogoi and Moinak Patra, along with Congress candidates Pranati Phukan, Dhruba Jyoti Gogoi, Pranjal Ghatowar and Bipul Gogoi, filed their nominations for the upcoming Assembly elections.

Gogoi also announced that the opposition alliance in Assam has now been fully consolidated following an agreement with Raijor Dal.

“New Greater Assam will be possible only if Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma is ejected from the post of Chief Minister,” he said.

Gogoi criticised what he described as the concentration of wealth and land ownership and alleged irregularities in land acquisition by one individual and a family under the current administration.

Outlining the alliance’s vision, Gogoi said a future government would prioritise equitable distribution of welfare benefits, ensure timely payments to local contractors and extend greater support to indigenous entrepreneurs across both rural and urban Assam.