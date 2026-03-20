Alliance sealed: Congress allots 11 seats to Raijor Dal ahead of Assembly polls

Guwahati, Mar 20: After hours of deliberations, the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) and Raijor Dal on Thursday reached an agreement and formalised an alliance for the upcoming Assembly elections, with Raijor Dal being allotted 11 constituencies.

Raijor Dal will contest from Sivasagar, Dalgaon, Dhing, Sissiborgaon, Digboi, Bokakhat, Manas, Tezpur, Kaliabor, Margherita, and Mariani. Additionally, Goalpara East and Gauripur have been designated as “friendly contest” seats, where both parties will field candidates.

Addressing a press briefing, APCC chief Gaurav Gogoi said the alliance was shaped by lessons from the past.

“In 2021, we had envisioned an alliance between AJP, Congress, and Raijor Dal. As we could not come together then, all of us suffered losses. This time, the people wanted us to unite, and many leaders have made sacrifices to make this alliance possible,” he said.

He further added that parties such as Communist Party of India (Marxist), Communist Party of India, Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist), and All Party Hill Leaders Conference have also come together as part of the broader opposition understanding.

“This time, a strong opposition has taken shape. We also appeal to those with whom seat-sharing talks are yet to conclude to join hands for a peaceful Assam,” Gogoi said.

He added that the alliance aims to work towards inclusive development.

“Our vision is for the development of all, not just a select few. Everyone should have access to land rights and opportunities,” he said.

Meanwhile, Raijor Dal chief Akhil Gogoi described the alliance as the outcome of prolonged discussions.

“After several rounds of talks, Congress and Raijor Dal have reached a conclusion. For the 2026 Assembly elections, both parties will contest together as an alliance,” he said.

Earlier in the day, talks between the two parties had remained inconclusive, with differences over seat-sharing. Raijor Dal had initially sought 15 seats, while Congress had offered 13.

As opposition forces come together, the alliance signals an attempt to present a united front, setting the stage for a closely watched electoral contest.