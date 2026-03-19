Congress–Raijor Dal talks end inconclusive over seat-sharing dispute

Guwahati, Mar 19: Guwahati, March 19: After nearly five hours of discussions between the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) and Raijor Dal on Thursday, talks ended without a final decision on seat-sharing, with differences persisting over the number of constituencies.

Raijor Dal chief Akhil Gogoi said the Congress has offered 13 seats, while his party has demanded 15.

“The two constituencies Naboisa and Dhemaji have not been agreed upon. As of now, the meeting has ended without any decision,” he said.

He added that APCC president Gaurav Gogoi would escalate the matter to the All India Congress Committee (AICC) for further deliberation.

“Gaurav Gogoi will inform us about the 13-seat proposal over a phone call. We are also awaiting clarity on the remaining two constituencies,” Gogoi stated.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma downplayed the prospects of a late alliance, suggesting it would have little electoral impact.

“I don’t think that even if an alliance is formed now, it will have much importance. With elections just around 20 days away and being held in a single phase, coordination will be difficult. However, I wish Congress the best as we also want a strong opposition,” Sarma said during a press conference in Guwahati.

Earlier, on March 15, Raijor Dal had formally ended alliance negotiations with the Congress and began engaging with prospective candidates, holding interaction sessions to finalise its nominees.

Sources indicated that aspirants from across Assam have gathered in significant numbers, reflecting heightened political activity within the regional party ahead of the elections.

Prior to that, on March 4, Raijor Dal had released its first list of 11 candidates. The list was announced in Guwahati by the party’s executive president Bhasko D Saikia following deliberations by its election committee.