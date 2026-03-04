Raijor Dal releases first list of 11 candidates for 2026 Assam Assembly Polls

Guwahati, March 4: A day after the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) announced its first list of candidates for the 2026 Assembly elections, the Raijor Dal on Wednesday released its own first phase list.

The list with 11 candidate names was formally announced at a press conference in Guwahati by the party’s executive president Bhasko D. Saikia, following deliberations by the party’s election committee.

According to the announcement, Abdur Rashid Mandal will contest from East Goalpara, while Romen Chandra Borthakur has been fielded from Jalukbari.

Other candidates include Anjan Talukdar from Manas, Azizur Rahman from Dalgaon, Mehboob Mukhtar from Dhing, and Alok Nath from Tezpur.

The party has also nominated Dulal Chandra Baruah from Sissiborgaon, Rahul Chetry from Margherita, Lakhyajyoti Gogoi from Digboi, Dr Gyanashree Bora from Mariyani, and Ratan Daw from Bokakhat.

Among the candidates, Abdur Rashid Mondal is a recent entrant to Raijor Dal, having joined the party after parting ways with the Congress, where he was reportedly sidelined.

Another prominent name on the list is Dr Gyanashree Bora, who has been nominated from Mariyani.

Bora is a former Assistant Professor at Goalpara College who recently resigned from her academic position to join Raijor Dal.

Earlier in the day, Raijor Dal president Akhil Gogoi had confirmed that the first phase of the candidate list would be released soon and that additional names would follow.

“Today the first phase of the Raijor Dal candidate list will be announced. This is not the final list, which means more names will be declared later,” Gogoi told the press.

He also indicated that the party is likely to field around 12 to 15 candidates, depending on the decisions taken by the election committee.

Gogoi, however, declined to comment when asked about the Congress announcing its candidate list before finalising seat-sharing discussions with Raijor Dal.

On Tuesday, the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) released its first list of 42 candidates for the 2026 Assembly elections.

The back-to-back announcements by both parties come amid ongoing discussions regarding a possible broader opposition alliance in Assam.

With the release of its first candidate list, Raijor Dal has formally begun its electoral preparations for the 2026 Assam Assembly elections, with party leaders indicating that more candidates will be announced in the coming days.