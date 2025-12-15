Border tension returns to Merapani after armed attack on Assamese villagers

Golaghat, Dec 15: After a month of relative calm, Tensions resurfaced along the disputed Assam–Nagaland border in Merapani following an alleged attack by armed poachers from neighbouring Nagaland on residents of an Assamese village, on Sunday.

The incident was reported from Joypur village in Bheleuguri’s D Sector, near the contentious Seedfarm area, home to 83 Assamese families.

Villagers alleged that a group of 11 armed men entered the settlement, assaulted four residents with gun butts and threatened them at gunpoint, warning of serious consequences if they resisted poaching activities in the area.

Angered by the assault, locals gathered at the spot and restrained two youths, while the remaining nine members of the group reportedly fled. The two were identified as Banga Lotha and Tsusumo Odeyo.

The situation remained volatile through the day, with villagers refusing to hand over the youths until the others involved were apprehended. CRPF personnel and Merapani police were deployed to prevent escalation.

Residents also alleged a delayed and confusing response from the police. According to them, when the incident was first reported over the phone, an official from the Merapani police station claimed the land fell under Bhandari town in Nagaland, triggering anger and resentment among villagers.

Local resident Kamal Payeng questioned the state’s security arrangements.

“The Assam government speaks about jaati, maati bheti, but how can armed groups from Nagaland attack farmers here when CRPF is deployed? An officer even claimed this area falls under Bhandari in Nagaland. How is that possible?” he said, alleging bias on the part of central forces and warning of escalation if security was not strengthened.

By around 8 pm, Merapani Border Magistrate Ratul Roy and Golaghat Additional Superintendent of Police (Crime) Jhon Das reached the area and held discussions with residents.

After the talks, the two youths were taken to Merapani police station.

Police said cases have been registered from both sides. Based on a complaint filed by villagers on behalf of those injured, Case No. 101/25 was registered against the alleged Naga group.

A counter-complaint filed by the two youths, alleging they were assaulted without provocation, led to the registration of Case No. 102/25.

Later, officials from the Nagaland administration, along with representatives of the Naga Students’ Federation and local residents, arrived at the police station seeking the release of the youths.

Following assurances from both state administrations that a proper investigation would be conducted, the two were released.

The incident has once again brought into focus the long-standing Assam–Nagaland border dispute in the Merapani sector, which has seen repeated flare-ups over land claims, farming rights and security concerns.

In the past, student bodies and local organisations have staged protests, demanding a permanent security solution for the sensitive border region.